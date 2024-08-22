Home Business Wire Astera Labs to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference
Astera Labs to Participate in the Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will participate in the Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference on Aug. 29, 2024. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 12:30 pm PT. A webcast of the session will be made available on Astera Labs’ investor relations website at https://ir.asteralabs.com.


About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions and the COSMOS software suite of system management and optimization tools to deliver a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at www.asteralabs.com.

IR CONTACT: Leslie Green

leslie.green@asteralabs.com

