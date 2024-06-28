Astera Labs Set to Strengthen Global Footprint with Expansion into India

The new R&D site will support the company’s rapid growth as a leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced its plan to expand operations to India. The new site to be opened in Bangalore later this year will tap into the region’s rich engineering talent and establish a robust pipeline of cutting-edge interconnect technologies that enable AI architectures throughout the data center.





Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer, Astera Labs, said, “ As a thriving international market with a world-class technical workforce, India is a clear choice for strategic expansion to help scale our engineering resources and support the next phase of growth for the company. We look forward to harnessing Bangalore’s tremendous business and engineering prowess to deliver on our vision to be the leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the true potential of AI and cloud infrastructure.”

The new India site will join Astera Labs’ existing R&D centers in Santa Clara, California, Toronto and Vancouver, Canada, and Haifa, Israel. To learn more about plans for open positions in Bangalore, India please email: careers.india@asteralabs.com.

