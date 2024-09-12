Astera Labs Opens New R&D Hub in Bengaluru to Drive AI and Cloud Innovation

Dr. Shivananda Koteshwar to lead the company’s India operations and spearhead development of innovative connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced the official opening of its R&D site in India to establish a world-class engineering team and scale product development operations. The new office located in Bengaluru expands the company’s global footprint and is a foundational piece of its accelerated growth strategy as a leading enabler for deploying AI at cloud-scale.





Dr. Shivananda Koteshwar – a visionary leader and accomplished semiconductor industry veteran – has been named Managing Director of Astera Labs’ India operations.

Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer, Astera Labs, said, “ We are in a tremendous growth phase and the company’s trajectory is accelerating since the successful IPO earlier this year as our Intelligent Connectivity Platform proves essential to unleashing AI at cloud-scale. I’m thrilled to welcome Dr. Koteshwar at this critical time as he brings vast operational leadership and semiconductor expertise to the company, which will be extremely valuable as we execute on our expansion in India.”

A Bengaluru native, Dr. Shivananda Koteshwar brings nearly three decades of semiconductor experience spanning a wide range of leadership, management, and engineering positions. He was most recently the Vice President of the EDA Group in South Asia at Synopsys, where he built and managed a robust and efficient organizational structure while also driving ecosystem thought leadership and revenue growth initiatives in the region. Before joining Synopsys, Dr. Koteshwar was instrumental in setting up the Bengaluru site at MediaTek as the Site Head and General Manager, defining growth strategies, creating innovation capabilities, enabling ecosystems, and building breakthrough business models.

Dr. Shivananda Koteshwar, Managing Director, India Site Head, said, “ Astera Labs’ rapid ascent to become a leading provider of PCIe, CXL, and Ethernet interconnect technologies for hyperscalers’ AI infrastructure in six short years is truly remarkable. I’m proud to lead the company’s new chapter and first site in India by establishing a dynamic core engineering site to create a robust pipeline of new products that define the future AI connectivity backbone.”

Astera Labs’ India R&D site will serve as an end-to-end design center for silicon technology and product development of connectivity solutions that are built from the ground up to enable AI system deployments at scale. The company selected the Bengaluru region for its robust semiconductor workforce and ample opportunities to partner with the local business community. Additionally, Astera Labs plans to tap the rich technical talent from premier universities across India to further enhance its engineering capabilities.

