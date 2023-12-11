Astera Labs Earns Top Honors as Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company by the Global Semiconductor Alliance

Accolade recognizes exceptional innovation, vision, and execution in accelerating AI infrastructure deployment at cloud-scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astera Labs, the global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure, has been honored with the prestigious Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company award.





Jitendra Mohan, CEO, Astera Labs, said, “It is truly an honor to win this distinguished GSA award that recognizes our rapid success in delivering critical connectivity solutions that unleash the full potential of cloud and AI infrastructure. This award belongs to our entire team who live our core values daily, putting our customers first in everything we do and delivering purpose-built products that enable our customers to mainstream AI technology.”

Astera Labs’ innovative Intelligent Connectivity Platform features PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet solutions that are the foundation for efficient and high-performance operation of large-scale AI infrastructure. Utilizing a software-defined architecture, Astera Labs delivers a smart connectivity backbone that is scalable and customizable to meet the diverse AI platform requirements of all major hyperscalers.

With hundreds of design wins and multiple millions in unit shipments, Astera Labs has established a clear leadership position in the market. Its collaboration with every major CPU, GPU, accelerator, and memory solution provider eases design-in and accelerates volume deployment of cloud and AI infrastructure.

Jodi Shelton, Co-founder and CEO, GSA, said, “On behalf of GSA and its members, I’m thrilled to congratulate Astera Labs on its award win and recognize the company for demonstrating excellence in its vision, strategy, and overall execution. We look forward to its continued success and extremely bright future in advancing our industry in the age of AI.”

Astera Labs continues to grow its team across all locations. Open positions can be found at www.asteralabs.com/careers/.

About Astera Labs

Our PCIe, CXL and Ethernet semiconductor-based connectivity solutions are purpose-built to unleash the full potential of cloud and AI infrastructure. Inspired by trusted partnerships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader of products that are customizable, interoperable, and reliable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at www.asteralabs.com.

© Astera Labs, Inc. Astera Labs, and its stylized logo, are trademarks of Astera Labs, Inc. or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Lori Zielinski



lori.zielinski@asteralabs.com