Astera Labs Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2024 after the close of market on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Astera Labs will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Conference Call Details

Date:

   

Nov. 4, 2024

Time:

   

1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET

Hosts:

   

Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer

   

Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer

   

Mike Tate, Chief Financial Officer

Dial-in:

   

(800) 715-9871

   

Conference ID: 5908687

Webcast:

   

https://ir.asteralabs.com

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions and the COSMOS software suite of system management and optimization tools to deliver a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at www.asteralabs.com.

© Astera Labs, Inc. Astera Labs, and its stylized logo, are trademarks of Astera Labs, Inc. or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Leslie Green

Leslie.green@asteralabs.com

