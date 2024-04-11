Home Business Wire Astera Labs Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Astera Labs Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astera Labs (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2024 after the close of market on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.


Conference Call Details

Date:

  

May 7, 2024

Time:

  

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Hosts:

  

Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer

Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer

Mike Tate, Chief Financial Officer

Dial-in:

  

US toll free: (800) 715-9871; Replay: (609) 800-9909

Webcast:

  

https://ir.asteralabs.com

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a global leader in purpose-built connectivity solutions that unlock the full potential of AI and cloud infrastructure. Our Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates PCIe®, CXL®, and Ethernet semiconductor-based solutions based on a software-defined architecture that is both scalable and customizable. Inspired by trusted relationships with hyperscalers and the data center ecosystem, we are an innovation leader delivering products that are flexible and interoperable. Discover how we are transforming modern data-driven applications at www.asteralabs.com.

© Astera Labs, Inc. Astera Labs, and its stylized logo, are trademarks of Astera Labs, Inc. or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Contacts

Leslie Green

ir@asteralabs.com

