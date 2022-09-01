AST Wins Top Workplaces USA, 2022

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#astdelivers–AST is proud to announce being recognized, for the second year in a row, as one of the national winners of 2022 Top Workplaces USA! It is an honor to receive this award as a testament to AST’s commitment to our Core Values (Quality, Innovation, Customer Success) and Leadership Tenets (Teamwork, Trust, Accountability, Integrity, and Resiliency). We are beyond grateful for our excellent team as they made this recognition for our workplace possible.

“Our people are at the center of everything at AST,” stated Justin Winter, AST’s Chief Executive Officer. “It’s about living our core values and elevating in every way in an environment where our people feel safe and a part of something extraordinary. We want employees to be excited about who they are working with and the purposeful work they are doing. The commitment from myself, and our entire leadership team is to prioritize our people. It’s all about our people.”

For over 27 years at AST, people have been the center of everything we do. AST fosters a culture of inclusivity and innovation at every level of the organization. All doors are open, and everyone’s ideas matter, allowing our people to quickly understand our customers’ needs and translate those needs into action. Through listening and acknowledging employees, our workplace is a safe place where employees can take risks, learn new skills, and elevate their careers as thought leaders. While the team leads purposeful digital transformation for our clients, the AST Leadership Team works to ensure competitive benefits, equitable career opportunities, healthy work-life balance, and recognition for the AST Team.

“I hold myself and the entire leadership team responsible for our engagement survey results as well as the overall employee sentiment. While we’re proud to be recognized, AST’s work is not done; it’s continuous improvement. We’re working to continuously make this a great place for our people, where employees can elevate themselves and build long-term dynamic careers,“ pledged Chief People Officer Teresa Stanula.

About Top Workplaces Program

Top Workplaces is a nationwide employee recognition program powered by Energage that seeks to identify and recognize organizations with a people-first culture. Energage has been studying and surveying tens of thousands of organizations over the past 15 years and knows what traits a great place to work for has. Top Workplaces has regional and national programs as well as culture excellence and industry awards. Top Workplaces are defined based on compensation, benefits, work-life balance, coaching, and prospects. The Top Workplaces program honors people-driven organizations that ensure their workplaces are fantastic places to work and grow.

Energage has spent 15 years studying organizations with a people-first culture. The company has been researching culture for 15 years, has measured 23,000,000 employee voices, has hit 450,000,000 data points, has surveyed 70,000 organizations, and has granted six patents. Top Workplaces are evaluated based on a powerful survey created with extensive research and patented analytics.

About Applications Software Technology (AST) LLC

AST is an award-winning, full-service enterprise solution provider, guiding digital transformation for clients in the Government and Commercial Sectors for more than two decades. Clients look to AST for leadership and assistance in transforming their organizations via software solutions, process engineering, and change management. From cloud technology to legacy on-premises applications, AST’s services encompass all aspects of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. AST also offers flexible Managed Services, supporting the needs of over 200 customers around the globe.

