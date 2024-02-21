AST SpaceMobile’s Abel Avellan Appointed Commissioner to the ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #AST—AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, today announced the appointment of its Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Abel Avellan, as a Commissioner to the ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development. AST SpaceMobile believes this appointment underscores the natural alignment between the company’s mission to connect the unconnected by bringing broadband to the billions worldwide and the Broadband Commission’s efforts to promote universal connectivity as a cornerstone of a sustainable and inclusive future.









The synergy between AST SpaceMobile’s mission and the ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission’s goal to ensure universal connectivity highlights the essential role of digital inclusion in achieving a sustainable and inclusive future. The Company believes Mr. Avellan’s selection as a Commissioner showcases the potential role that space-based cellular broadband could play in realizing the Commission’s vision to achieve global broadband access by the year 2030.

Under Avellan’s leadership, AST SpaceMobile has been at the forefront of technological innovation in developing the groundbreaking space-based cellular broadband network that is intended to offer direct broadband access to everyday smartphones.

“ Being appointed to the ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission is a privilege and an honor. I strongly believe in the transformative power of connectivity and I look forward to helping advance the Commission’s efforts to achieving universal broadband access for all, ensuring that connectivity is not just a privilege for some, but a right for all,” said Avellan, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, AST SpaceMobile.

The ITU/UNESCO Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development’s mission for 2030 is centered on leveraging broadband technology to catalyze global progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. This mission is underpinned by a commitment to ensuring universal broadband connectivity, which is seen as a fundamental driver of socio-economic development, innovation, and access to essential services.

AST SpaceMobile has more than 3,100 patent and patent-pending claims for its technology and operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing and testing facilities in Midland, Texas, which collectively span 185,000 square feet.

The company also has agreements and understandings with more than 40 mobile network operators globally, which have over 2 billion existing subscribers total, including Vodafone Group, Rakuten Mobile, AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Telefonica, TIM, Saudi Telecom Company, Zain KSA, Etisalat, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Telkomsel, Smart Communications, Globe Telecom, Millicom, Smartfren, Telecom Argentina, Telstra, Africell, Liberty Latin America and others. AT&T, Vodafone, Google, Rakuten, American Tower and Bell Canada are also existing investors in AST SpaceMobile.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube , X (Formerly Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook . Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

