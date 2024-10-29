Home Business Wire AST SpaceMobile to Provide Quarterly Business Update on November 14, 2024
AST SpaceMobile to Provide Quarterly Business Update on November 14, 2024

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #ASTAST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones designed for both commercial and government applications, today announced it will hold a quarterly business update conference call on Thursday, November 14th at 5:00pm (Eastern Time).


AST SpaceMobile will be accepting questions from retail and institutional shareholders and management will answer select questions relating to AST SpaceMobile’s business and financial results on the conference call. Investors are encouraged to submit questions to investors@ast-science.com and will also be added to our Investor Relations mailing list.

The call will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events page of AST SpaceMobile’s Investor Relations website at https://ast-science.com/investors/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Contacts

Investors:
Scott Wisniewski

investors@ast-science.com

Media:
Allison

Eva Murphy Ryan

917-547-7289

ASTSpaceMobile@allisonpr.com

