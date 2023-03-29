<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire AST SpaceMobile to Provide Quarterly Business Update on March 31, 2023
Business Wire

AST SpaceMobile to Provide Quarterly Business Update on March 31, 2023

di Business Wire

MIDLAND, Texas.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced it will hold a quarterly business update conference call on Friday, March 31st at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

AST SpaceMobile will be accepting questions from retail and institutional shareholders and management will answer select questions relating to AST SpaceMobile’s business and financial results on the conference call. Investors are encouraged to submit questions to investors@ast-science.com and will also be added to our Investor Relations mailing list.

The call will be accessible via a live webcast on the Events page of AST SpaceMobile’s Investor Relations website at https://ast-science.com/investors/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Contacts

Investors:
Scott Wisniewski

investors@ast-science.com

Media:
Brandyn Bissinger

press@ast-science.com
+1 866 845 6521

Articoli correlati

Crédit Agricole CIB Acted as Sole Arranger and Bookrunner for Allegiant $100MM Revolving Credit Facility

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crédit Agricole CIB has closed a new $100MM 3-year Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility with Allegiant Travel...
Continua a leggere

Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Four Local Television Stations in Des Moines, IA

Business Wire Business Wire -
KCCI, WHO-DT, KDSM-TV, and KDIN-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leading television stations serving the Des...
Continua a leggere

BlackSky’s New Satellites Complete Commissioning, Enter Revenue-Generating Operations Within 18 Hours

Business Wire Business Wire -
With enough capacity to support growth over next two years, launch reinforces company commitment to advancing uninterrupted real-time intelligence...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Crédit Agricole CIB Acted as Sole Arranger and Bookrunner for Allegiant $100MM Revolving Credit...

Business Wire