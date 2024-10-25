AST SpaceMobile Successfully Completes Unfolding of First Five Commercial Satellites in Low Earth Orbit

Key post-launch activity completed in preparation for commercial and government services

With this significant post-launch technical activity now complete, ahead of schedule at 6 weeks after the launch of the satellites, the BlueBirds are now preparing for commercial and US government operations.

“ The unfolding of the first five commercial satellites is a significant milestone for the company. These five satellites are the largest commercial communications arrays ever launched in low Earth orbit,” commented Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “ It is a significant achievement to commission these satellites, and we are now accelerating our path to commercial activity.”

“ The deployment of our first five BlueBird commercial satellites marks just the beginning of our journey,” continued Mr. Avellan. “ As we prepare for commercial services, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Our team is already hard at work building the next generation of satellites, which will offer ten times the capacity of our current BlueBirds, further transforming mobile connectivity and delivering even greater benefits to our customers and partners worldwide.”

AST SpaceMobile will target 100% nationwide coverage across the United States, providing service through more than 5,600 cells on premium low-band spectrum via strategic partnerships with leading operators like AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone, among others.

AST SpaceMobile’s technology features large, phased array antennas supported by over 3,450 patent and patent-pending claims. This innovative design aims to extend cellular coverage globally, eliminating dead zones and delivering space-based cellular broadband connectivity to underserved regions. These advanced phased arrays, the largest ever deployed commercially in low Earth orbit, connect directly to standard smartphones at broadband speeds. This eliminates the need for specialized equipment, enabling seamless use with existing mobile phones while enhancing and complementing mobile operator networks.

AST SpaceMobile’s technology also offers significant advantages for government applications, with its dual-use capability supporting both communications and non-communications use cases. The company’s innovative approach positions it to deliver advanced space-based solutions for a range of strategic needs, providing scalable, secure, and reliable connectivity to support various government missions.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

