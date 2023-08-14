AST SpaceMobile Provides Second Quarter 2023 Business Update

Confirmed historic space-based 4G LTE cellular broadband capabilities alongside AT&T, Vodafone and Nokia; and completed comprehensive interim financing package

“AST SpaceMobile continues to make history. This quarter we achieved space-based 4G LTE cellular broadband capabilities to everyday smartphones, reaching speeds above 10 Mbps during BlueWalker 3 testing alongside AT&T, Vodafone and Nokia,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “We are now laser-focused on the manufacturing of our BlueBird satellites. The first five satellites are fully-funded with a planned launch in Q1 2024 as we target to offer initial commercial service in 2024.”

“On the back of the progress of our company technically, commercially and industrially, we have received multiple indications of interest for strategic investments with both equity-linked and non-dilutive commercial payments,” said Scott Wisniewski, Chief Strategy Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “Proceeds from this prospective capital raise are intended to fund the manufacturing and launch of additional BlueBird satellites launches beyond our first five commercial satellites.”

“We are happy to announce the completion of a comprehensive financing package providing us up to $179 million of cash and liquidity,” said Sean Wallace, Chief Financial Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “This financing package is comprised of an up to $100 million Senior Secured Credit Facility and a $15 million Equipment-Backed Loan completed today, in addition to a $57 million previously announced common stock offering in June 2023 and $7 million raised under the ATM program during the second quarter of 2023.”

Business Update

History made, again, with space-based 4G LTE cellular broadband capabilities confirmed to everyday smartphones, reaching speeds above 10 Mbps during BlueWalker 3 testing alongside AT&T, Vodafone and Nokia

Continued commercial and regulatory progress, with 40+ MOUs and agreements with mobile network operators globally that have ~2.4 billion subscribers

Block 1 BlueBird program is fully-funded, with manufacturing underway and ramping ahead of the planned launch in Q1 2024 of our first five commercial satellites

Raised cash and liquidity of up to $179 million, with a comprehensive financing package of non-dilutive debt and equity designed to support strategic investment process Up to $100 million Senior Secured Credit Facility with an initial gross draw of $48.5 million $15 million Equipment-Backed Loan $57 million of previously announced common stock offering in June 2023 $7 million raised under the ATM program during the second quarter of 2023

Received multiple indications of interest for strategic investment, including both equity-linked investments and non-dilutive commercial payments

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

As of June 30, 2023, we had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $191.5 million. After June 30, 2023, added incremental cash and liquidity of up to $115 million from an up to $100 million Senior Secured Credit Facility with an initial gross draw of $48.5 million in gross proceeds and a $15 million Equipment-Backed Loan.

Total Adjusted operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $38.4 million, a decrease of $1.9 million as compared to $40.3 million in the first quarter of 2023, due to a $5.5 million decrease in research and development costs offset by a $3.3 million increase in Adjusted engineering services costs and a $0.3 million increase in Adjusted general and administrative costs. (1)

As of June 30, 2023, we have incurred approximately $194.1 million of gross capitalized property and equipment costs and accumulated depreciation and amortization of $22.5 million. The capitalized costs include costs of our BlueWalker 3 satellite, assembly and integration facilities including assembly and test equipment, satellite materials, advance launch payments and ground antennas.

(1) See reconciliation of Adjusted operating expenses to Total operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs to Engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs to General and administrative costs in the tables accompanying this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures across time in evaluating our operating performance as we use these measures to manage the business, including in preparing our annual operating budget and financial projections. These non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and therefore have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, these measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies and are presented solely to provide investors with useful information to more fully understand how management assesses performance. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this press release.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile’s strategies and future financial performance, including AST’s future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing and results of the BW3 satellite tests, anticipated timing and level of deployment of satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile’s responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023.

The ongoing testing of the BW3 satellite may not be completed due to a variety of factors, which could include loss of satellite connectivity, destruction of the satellite, or other communication failures, and even if completed, the BW3 testing may indicate adjustments that are needed or modifications that must be made, any of which could result in additional costs, which could be material, and delays in commercializing our service. If there are delays or issues with additional testing, it may become more costly to raise capital, if we are able to do so at all.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors incorporated by reference into AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023. AST SpaceMobile’s securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Second Quarter Financial Results

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30,



2023 December 31,



2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,835 $ 238,588 Restricted cash 636 668 Prepaid expenses 7,127 4,100 Other current assets 22,976 24,954 Total current assets 221,574 268,310 Property and equipment: Property and equipment 194,145 152,968 Less: Accumulated depreciation (22,508 ) (6,979 ) Total property and equipment, net 171,637 145,989 Other non-current assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 13,486 7,671 Other non-current assets 1,770 16,402 Total other non-current assets 15,256 24,073 TOTAL ASSETS $ 408,467 $ 438,372 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 5,108 13,929 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,256 13,145 Current operating lease liabilities 1,305 722 Total current liabilities 30,669 27,796 Warrant liabilities 24,973 38,946 Non-current operating lease liabilities 12,314 7,046 Long-term debt 4,634 4,758 Total liabilities 72,590 78,546 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Class A Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 89,404,419 and 71,819,926 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 9 7 Class B Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 50,041,757 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 5 5 Class C Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 78,163,078 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 282,869 235,384 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 158 229 Accumulated deficit (136,827 ) (102,101 ) Noncontrolling interest 189,655 226,294 Total stockholders’ equity 335,877 359,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 408,467 $ 438,372

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ – $ 7,264 $ – $ 9,658 Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) – 2,202 – 4,189 Gross profit – 5,062 – 5,469 Operating expenses: Engineering services costs 22,813 11,999 39,296 23,716 General and administrative costs 10,221 13,075 20,078 24,718 Research and development costs 10,921 9,145 27,302 17,426 Depreciation and amortization 14,115 1,185 15,848 2,285 Total operating expenses 58,070 35,404 102,524 68,145 Other income (expense): Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities 6,475 23,049 13,973 17,567 Other income (expense), net 1,217 (679 ) (6,927 ) (664 ) Total other income (expense), net 7,692 22,370 7,046 16,903 Loss before income tax benefit (expense) (50,378 ) (7,972 ) (95,478 ) (45,773 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 789 (96 ) 673 (198 ) Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (49,589 ) (8,068 ) (94,805 ) (45,971 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (31,181 ) (5,144 ) (60,079 ) (32,326 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (18,408 ) $ (2,924 ) $ (34,726 ) $ (13,645 ) Net loss per share attributable to holders of Class A Common Stock Basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding Basic and diluted 75,640,650 51,868,658 73,753,412 51,814,888

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (49,589 ) $ (8,068 ) $ (94,805 ) $ (45,971 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (40 ) (166 ) (168 ) (598 ) Total other comprehensive loss (40 ) (166 ) (168 ) (598 ) Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (49,629 ) (8,234 ) (94,973 ) (46,569 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (31,196 ) (5,289 ) (60,176 ) (32,831 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (18,433 ) $ (2,945 ) $ (34,797 ) $ (13,738 )

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (94,805 ) $ (45,971 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss before noncontrolling interest to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,848 2,285 Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (13,973 ) (17,567 ) Non-cash lease expense 378 267 Stock-based compensation 8,006 4,695 Issuance of common stock for commitment shares – 190 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable – (1,613 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (15,547 ) (16,332 ) Inventory – (2,313 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (4,112 ) 2,838 Operating lease liabilities (343 ) (261 ) Deferred revenue – 1,393 Other assets and liabilities 16,559 (16,116 ) Net cash used in operating activities (87,989 ) (88,505 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (22,972 ) (33,600 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,972 ) (33,600 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of equity under employee stock plan 180 – Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 63,567 – Proceeds from warrant exercises – 33 (Repayments of) proceeds from debt (120 ) 230 Net cash provided by financing activities 63,627 263 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (451 ) (324 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (47,785 ) (122,166 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 239,256 324,537 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 191,471 $ 202,371 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Non-cash transactions: Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 852 $ 1,718 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 6,510 272

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 GAAP Reported Stock-Based Compensation Expense Adjusted Engineering services costs $ 22,813 $ (4,458 ) $ 18,355 General and administrative costs 10,221 (1,074 ) 9,147 Research and development costs 10,921 – 10,921 Depreciation and amortization 14,115 – 14,115 Total operating expenses $ 58,070 $ (5,532 ) $ 52,538 Less: Depreciation and amortization (14,115 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 38,423

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 GAAP Reported Stock-Based Compensation Expense Adjusted Engineering services costs $ 16,483 $ (1,392 ) $ 15,091 General and administrative costs 9,857 (1,082 ) 8,775 Research and development costs 16,381 – 16,381 Depreciation and amortization 1,733 – 1,733 Total operating expenses $ 44,454 $ (2,474 ) $ 41,980 Less: Depreciation and amortization (1,733 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 40,247

Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs are alternative financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance as a supplement to our most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted operating expense as Total operating expenses adjusted to exclude amounts of stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense and define Adjusted engineering costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs as engineering services costs and general and administrative costs adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expenses.

We believe Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs are useful measures across time in evaluating our operating performance as we use these measures to manage the business, including in preparing our annual operating budget and financial projections. Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs, and Adjusted general and administrative costs are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and therefore have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, these measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies and are presented solely to provide investors with useful information to more fully understand how management assesses performance. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP measure of Total operating expenses, Engineering services costs and General and administrative costs.

