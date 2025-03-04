AST SpaceMobile Provides Business Update and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

MIDLAND, Texas--AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ("AST SpaceMobile") (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, and designed for both commercial and government applications, is providing its business update and results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.



"2024 was a milestone year for AST SpaceMobile, and we enter 2025 even better positioned to lead the emerging direct-to-device satellite communications industry that we invented," said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. "The many pieces of our plan are rapidly coming into place. We advanced our customer ecosystem, formalized definitive commercial agreements, and expanded our U.S. Government capabilities. Finally, we completed a carefully structured financing transaction with minimal dilution to current shareholders, enabling us to accelerate our manufacturing efforts and start 2025 stronger than ever."

With nearly $1.0 billion in cash on our balance sheet pro forma for the recent offering of convertible notes, an alliance of industry leading partners, and our proprietary technology, we are well-positioned for continued success,” added Avellan. “We are laser-focused on building and deploying satellites and expanding our commercial agreements during 2025, moving toward commercial-scale revenues. Our vision has never been clearer, and we believe we have the resources and capabilities to execute our plans.”

Business Update

  • Significant advancement in commercialization of SpaceMobile network with new commercial agreements with Vodafone and the U.S. Government
    • Vodafone definitive commercial agreement through 2034 establishes framework to offer SpaceMobile service in its 20+ countries across Europe and Africa
    • Secured contract for $43.0 million in expected revenue with the U.S. Space Development Agency (SDA) through a prime contractor, following successful testing on BlueWalker-3
    • Announced plans to form European distribution entity, jointly owned with Vodafone to accelerate commercialization across European continent
    • Company has agreements with approximately 50 mobile network operators globally, which have nearly 3.0 billion existing subscribers globally
  • Achieved full operational status for first five BlueBird commercial satellites, each the largest-ever commercial communications arrays deployed in low Earth orbit (LEO)
    • Successfully conducted capability demonstrations of two-way video call transmission with AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone using unmodified smartphones in premium low-band wireless spectrum
    • Preparing to begin testing service with AT&T and Verizon in the U.S., Vodafone in the UK and Turkey, and Rakuten in Japan
    • Received FCC grant of Special Temporary Authority (STA) with AT&T and Verizon in the U.S. to facilitate initial services, targeting approximately 100% nationwide coverage from space with over 5,600 coverage cells
  • Accelerated satellite manufacturing with planning and production of 40 Block 2 BlueBird satellites underway at AST SpaceMobile manufacturing facilities in Midland, Texas
    • Additionally, accelerated the procurement of components and materials needed to complete fully assembled microns and phased array for over 50 satellites in total
    • Exercised option for additional orbital launches, with full contracted launch capacity now for approximately 60 satellites during 2025 and 2026
    • Completed bring-up and initial validation of novel ASIC, a custom, low-power chip designed to support up to 10,000 MHz in processing bandwidth per satellite with peak data transmissions speeds of up to 120 Mbps
    • Block 2 BlueBird satellites span an unprecedented 2,400 square feet, more than 3x larger than the first five BlueBird satellites in orbit today
  • Spectrum agreement for long-term access to up to 45 MHz of premium lower mid-band spectrum in the U.S. for direct-to-device applications will enable peak data transmission speeds of up to 120 Mbps nationwide
    • Enhances existing shared cellular spectrum strategy with mobile network operator partners, expanding potential subscriber capacity and services in the U.S., the most valuable wireless market in the world
    • Matches 80+ year usage rights for a large block of attractive spectrum with technology leadership and largest-ever LEO communications arrays for direct-to-device cellular broadband
    • Strengthens position within broader wireless ecosystem with additional core strategic asset
  • Robust balance sheet with nearly $1.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (as of December 31, 2024), pro forma for convertible notes offering
    • Closed $460.0 million of gross proceeds from 7-year convertible senior notes offering, structured with an effective conversion price of $44.98 per share of Class A common stock, a premium of 100% over last sale dated January 22, 2025, and approximately 3% dilution to current shareholders
    • Continue to prioritize raising strategic capital through non-dilutive approaches, including commercial prepayments and commitments from mobile network operator partners
    • Progress made with quasi-governmental sources of capital, with applications in process for over $500.0 million in potential non-dilutive capital from multiple U.S. and International agencies

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • As of December 31, 2024, we had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $567.5 million
  • Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $60.6 million, including $19.9 million of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. This represents a decrease of $6.0 million as compared to $66.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, due to a $9.3 million decrease in research and development costs and a $6.1 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expense, partially offset by a $9.1 million increase in engineering services costs and a $0.3 million increase in general and administrative costs
  • Adjusted operating expenses(1) for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $40.8 million, a decrease of $4.5 million as compared to $45.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, due to a $9.3 million decrease in research and development costs, partially offset by a $4.2 million increase in Adjusted engineering services costs(1) and a $0.6 million increase in Adjusted general and administrative costs(1)
  • As of December 31, 2024, we have incurred approximately $460.0 million of gross capitalized property and equipment costs and accumulated depreciation and amortization of $122.4 million. The capitalized costs include costs of satellite materials for BlueBird satellites, advance launch payments, Block 1 and BlueWalker 3 satellites, assembly and integration facilities including assembly and test equipment, and ground antennas

(1) See reconciliation of Adjusted operating expenses to Total operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs to Engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs to General and administrative costs in the tables accompanying this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures across time in evaluating our operating performance as we use these measures to manage the business, including in preparing our annual operating budget and financial projections. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and therefore have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, these measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies and are presented solely to provide investors with useful information to more fully understand how management assesses performance. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this press release.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile’s control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile’s strategies and future financial performance, including AST’s future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing of the launch of the Block 2 BlueBird satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST SpaceMobile’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile Service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding and the ability to enter into commercial agreements with other parties or government entities; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile’s responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors in AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025. AST SpaceMobile’s securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

564,988

 

 

$

85,622

 

Restricted cash

 

 

2,546

 

 

 

2,475

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

7,887

 

 

 

4,591

 

Other current assets

 

 

24,825

 

 

 

14,194

 

Total current assets

 

 

600,246

 

 

 

106,882

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

337,669

 

 

 

238,478

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

 

 

14,014

 

 

 

13,221

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

2,632

 

 

 

2,311

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

954,561

 

 

$

360,892

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

17,004

 

 

$

20,575

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

12,195

 

 

 

23,926

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

41,968

 

 

 

-

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

 

1,856

 

 

 

1,468

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net

 

 

2,919

 

 

 

252

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

75,942

 

 

 

46,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Warrant liabilities

 

 

41,248

 

 

 

29,960

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

 

12,652

 

 

 

11,900

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

155,573

 

 

 

59,252

 

Total liabilities

 

 

285,415

 

 

 

147,333

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock, $.0001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 208,173,198 and 90,161,309 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

 

 

20

 

 

 

9

 

Class B Common Stock, $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 11,227,292 and 50,041,757 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

Class C Common Stock, $.0001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 78,163,078 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023.

 

 

8

 

 

 

8

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

969,004

 

 

 

288,404

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

(176

)

 

 

227

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(489,745

)

 

 

(189,662

)

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

190,031

 

 

 

114,568

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

669,146

 

 

 

213,559

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

$

954,561

 

 

$

360,892

 

 

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

4,418

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

13,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs to fulfill Nano contracts (exclusive of items shown separately below)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

6,714

 

Engineering services costs

 

 

93,491

 

 

 

78,811

 

 

 

54,212

 

General and administrative costs

 

 

61,566

 

 

 

41,601

 

 

 

48,332

 

Research and development costs

 

 

28,783

 

 

 

47,486

 

 

 

45,620

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

63,340

 

 

 

54,469

 

 

 

4,711

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

247,180

 

 

 

222,367

 

 

 

159,589

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities

 

 

(268,627

)

 

 

8,986

 

 

 

19,114

 

Interest expense

 

 

(18,681

)

 

 

(4,511

)

 

 

(216

)

Interest income

 

 

14,164

 

 

 

7,186

 

 

 

2,849

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

1,867

 

 

 

(10,290

)

 

 

21,521

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(10,963

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Total other (expense) income, net

 

 

(282,240

)

 

 

1,371

 

 

 

43,268

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income tax expense

 

 

(525,002

)

 

 

(220,996

)

 

 

(102,496

)

Income tax expense

 

 

(1,328

)

 

 

(1,681

)

 

 

(617

)

Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(526,330

)

 

 

(222,677

)

 

 

(103,113

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(226,247

)

 

 

(135,116

)

 

 

(71,473

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(300,083

)

 

$

(87,561

)

 

$

(31,640

)

Net loss per share attributable to holders of Class A Common Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(1.94

)

 

$

(1.07

)

 

$

(0.58

)

Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

154,501,344

 

 

 

81,824,122

 

 

 

54,437,073

 

 

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest

 

$

(526,330

)

 

$

(222,677

)

 

$

(103,113

)

Other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(586

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(295

)

Total other comprehensive loss

 

 

(586

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(295

)

Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(526,916

)

 

 

(222,683

)

 

 

(103,408

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(226,430

)

 

 

(135,120

)

 

 

(71,704

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(300,486

)

 

$

(87,563

)

 

$

(31,704

)

 

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

1,918

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Engineering services costs

 

 

30,945

 

 

 

19,992

 

 

 

16,004

 

General and administrative costs

 

 

15,889

 

 

 

10,528

 

 

 

10,698

 

Research and development costs

 

 

5,348

 

 

 

10,766

 

 

 

14,651

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,460

 

 

 

19,592

 

 

 

1,254

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

60,642

 

 

 

60,878

 

 

 

42,607

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liabilities

 

 

16,212

 

 

 

(12,468

)

 

 

17,445

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3,949

)

 

 

(3,024

)

 

 

(53

)

Interest income

 

 

5,277

 

 

 

1,389

 

 

 

1,665

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

206

 

 

 

(55

)

 

 

(1,669

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

(10,963

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Total other (expense) income, net

 

 

6,783

 

 

 

(14,158

)

 

 

17,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss before income tax expense

 

 

(51,941

)

 

 

(75,036

)

 

 

(25,219

)

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

 

(156

)

 

 

(2,088

)

 

 

130

 

Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(52,097

)

 

 

(77,124

)

 

 

(25,089

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(16,239

)

 

 

(45,198

)

 

 

(16,860

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(35,858

)

 

$

(31,926

)

 

$

(8,229

)

Net loss per share attributable to holders of Class A Common Stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.35

)

 

$

(0.14

)

Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

199,219,379

 

 

 

90,008,459

 

 

 

60,799,275

 

 

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest

 

$

(51,941

)

 

$

(77,124

)

 

$

(25,089

)

Other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

190

 

 

 

520

 

 

 

1,570

 

Total other comprehensive loss

 

 

190

 

 

 

520

 

 

 

1,570

 

Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(51,751

)

 

 

(76,604

)

 

 

(23,519

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(16,486

)

 

 

(44,894

)

 

 

(15,789

)

Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(35,265

)

 

$

(31,710

)

 

$

(7,730

)

 

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest

$

(526,330

)

 

$

(222,677

)

 

$

(103,113

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss before noncontrolling interest to cash
used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of Nano

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(24,542

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

63,340

 

 

 

54,469

 

 

 

4,711

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

3,734

 

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

-

 

Write off of unamortized debt issuance costs

 

5,483

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Loss on disposal/sale of property and equipment

 

2,221

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

305

 

Loss (gain) on remeasurement of warrant liabilities

 

268,627

 

 

 

(8,986

)

 

 

(19,114

)

Stock-based compensation

 

32,039

 

 

 

13,289

 

 

 

9,391

 

Paid-in-kind ("PIK") interest expense

 

2,959

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Issuance of common stock for commitment shares

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

332

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,993

)

Inventory

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,461

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(14,016

)

 

 

12,082

 

 

 

(24,588

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(6,257

)

 

 

(149

)

 

 

18,438

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

 

349

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

40

 

Contract liabilities

 

41,968

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,395

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(260

)

 

 

1,717

 

 

 

(16,265

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(126,143

)

 

 

(148,942

)

 

 

(156,464

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(174,127

)

 

 

(118,807

)

 

 

(57,284

)

Proceeds from sale of Nano, net of cash deconsolidated and transaction costs

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

25,932

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(174,127

)

 

 

(118,807

)

 

 

(31,352

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt

 

145,000

 

 

 

63,500

 

 

 

230

 

Repayments of debt

 

(48,752

)

 

 

(242

)

 

 

-

 

Payment for debt issuance costs

 

(9,435

)

 

 

(9,653

)

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

551,947

 

 

 

64,639

 

 

 

104,770

 

Payments for third party equity issuance costs

 

(12,151

)

 

 

(872

)

 

 

(2,747

)

Proceeds from warrant exercises

 

153,618

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

14

 

Issuance of equity under employee stock plan

 

4,941

 

 

 

225

 

 

 

73

 

Employee taxes paid for stock-based compensation awards

 

(5,201

)

 

 

(865

)

 

 

-

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

779,967

 

 

 

116,732

 

 

 

102,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(260

)

 

 

(142

)

 

 

195

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

479,437

 

 

 

(151,159

)

 

 

(85,281

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

88,097

 

 

 

239,256

 

 

 

324,537

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

567,534

 

 

$

88,097

 

 

$

239,256

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$

2,238

 

 

$

6,739

 

 

$

1,129

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

9,309

 

 

$

18,409

 

 

$

4,926

 

PIK interest paid through issuance of PIK notes

 

2,959

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Settlement of warrant liabilities by issuing shares

 

257,337

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Cash paid during the fiscal year for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest

$

11,988

 

 

$

3,243

 

 

$

224

 

Income taxes, net

1,669

492

684

 

 

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

 

 

 

GAAP Reported

 

 

Stock-Based
Compensation Expense

 

 

Adjusted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Engineering services costs

 

$

30,945

 

 

$

(8,347

)

 

$

22,598

 

General and administrative costs

 

 

15,889

 

 

$

(3,075

)

 

 

12,814

 

Research and development costs

 

 

5,348

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,348

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,460

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,460

 

Total operating expenses

 

$

60,642

 

 

$

(11,422

)

 

$

49,220

 

Less: Depreciation and amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8,460

)

Adjusted operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

40,760

 


