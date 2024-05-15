AST SpaceMobile Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2024 Results

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #AST—AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, and designed for both commercial and government applications, is providing its business update for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





“ I am grateful for our global team’s unwavering dedication and hard work as we prepare for the launch of our first five commercial satellites and initial commercial service,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “ We are set up for an exciting summer ahead as we push forward on all fronts of our business.”

Business Update

On target for July or August delivery of 5 Block 1 satellites to Cape Canaveral

Signed milestone, 6-year definitive commercial agreement with AT&T for SpaceMobile Service

First 5 satellites allow U.S. nationwide non-continuous service with 5,600+ cells in premium low-band spectrum

Activities and discussions with government regulatory bodies, including FCC, are advancing as expected

Continue to advance discussions with additional strategic partners, following the blueprint of commercial payments alongside commercial agreements

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2024, we had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $212.4 million. We have additional liquidity of $51.5 million in gross proceeds available to draw under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, subject to certain conditions and approvals

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $56.0 million, including $24.9 million of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. This represents a decrease of $4.9 million as compared to $60.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a $6.5 million decrease in research and development costs and a $0.5 million decrease in engineering services costs, offset by a $1.7 million increase in general and administrative costs and a $0.4 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense

Total Adjusted operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $31.1 million, a decrease of $7.5 million as compared to $38.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a $6.5 million decrease in research and development costs, a $0.6 million decrease in Adjusted engineering services costs and a $0.4 million decrease in Adjusted general and administrative costs (1)

As of March 31, 2024, we have incurred approximately $326.4 million of gross capitalized property and equipment costs and accumulated depreciation and amortization of $81.1 million. The capitalized costs include costs of satellite materials for BlueBird satellites, advance launch payments, BlueWalker 3 satellite, assembly and integration facilities including assembly and test equipment, and ground antennas

(1) See reconciliation of Adjusted operating expenses to Total operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs to Engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs to General and administrative costs in the tables accompanying this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures across time in evaluating our operating performance as we use these measures to manage the business, including in preparing our annual operating budget and financial projections. These non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and therefore have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, these measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies and are presented solely to provide investors with useful information to more fully understand how management assesses performance. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this press release.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile’s control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile’s strategies and future financial performance, including AST’s future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing of the launch of the Block 1 Bluebird satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding and the ability to enter into commercial agreements with other parties or government entities; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile’s responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors incorporated by reference into AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. AST SpaceMobile’s securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

First Quarter Financial Results

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,973 $ 85,622 Restricted cash 2,467 2,475 Prepaid expenses 5,033 4,591 Other current assets 22,036 14,194 Total current assets 239,509 106,882 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 245,284 238,478 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 12,796 13,221 Other non-current assets 4,139 2,311 TOTAL ASSETS $ 501,728 $ 360,892 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,528 $ 20,575 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,593 23,926 Current operating lease liabilities 1,505 1,468 Current portion of long-term debt 255 252 Total current liabilities 31,881 46,221 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liabilities 11,746 29,960 Non-current operating lease liabilities 11,429 11,900 Long-term debt, net 160,827 59,252 Total liabilities 215,883 147,333 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Class A Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 138,153,310 and 90,161,309 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 14 9 Class B Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 39,747,447 and 50,041,757 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 4 5 Class C Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 78,163,078 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 373,773 288,404 Accumulated other comprehensive income 121 227 Accumulated deficit (209,392 ) (189,662 ) Noncontrolling interest 121,317 114,568 Total stockholders’ equity 285,845 213,559 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 501,728 $ 360,892

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months ended



March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 500 $ – Operating expenses: Engineering services costs 19,511 16,483 General and administrative costs 12,287 9,857 Research and development costs 4,257 16,381 Depreciation and amortization 19,945 1,733 Total operating expenses 56,000 44,454 Other income (expense): Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities 18,214 7,498 Interest (expense) income, net (2,222 ) 2,093 Other (expense) income, net (2 ) (10,237 ) Total other income (expense), net 15,990 (646 ) Loss before income tax expense (39,510 ) (45,100 ) Income tax expense (294 ) (116 ) Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (39,804 ) (45,216 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (20,074 ) (28,898 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (19,730 ) $ (16,318 ) Net loss per share attributable to holders of Class A Common Stock Basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding Basic and diluted 121,447,138 71,845,206

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months ended



March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (39,804 ) $ (45,216 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (216 ) (128 ) Total other comprehensive loss (216 ) (128 ) Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest (40,020 ) (45,344 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (20,184 ) (28,980 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (19,836 ) $ (16,364 )

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months ended



March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest $ (39,804 ) $ (45,216 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss before noncontrolling interest to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,945 1,733 Gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities (18,214 ) (7,498 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 900 – Stock-based compensation 4,933 2,474 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: – – Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,306 ) (12,168 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,396 ) 5,553 Operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities (8 ) 6 Other assets and liabilities 828 17,383 Net cash used in operating activities (48,122 ) (37,733 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment and advance launch payments (39,568 ) (15,388 ) Net cash used in investing activities (39,568 ) (15,388 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 110,000 – Repayments of debt (62 ) (60 ) Payment for debt issuance costs (5,162 ) – Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 107,718 – Issuance of equity under employee stock plan – 96 Employee taxes paid for stock-based compensation awards (314 ) – Net cash provided by financing activities 212,180 36 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (147 ) (475 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 124,343 (53,560 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 88,097 239,256 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 212,440 $ 185,696 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Non-cash transactions: Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,734 $ 4,077 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities – 5,507 Cash paid for: Interest $ 2,205 $ 52 Income taxes, net 710 282

AST SPACEMOBILE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 GAAP Reported Stock-Based Compensation Expense Adjusted Engineering services costs $ 19,511 $ (1,607 ) $ 17,904 General and administrative costs 12,287 (3,326 ) 8,961 Research and development costs 4,257 4,257 Depreciation and amortization 19,945 19,945 Total operating expenses $ 56,000 $ (4,933 ) $ 51,067 Less: Depreciation and amortization (19,945 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 31,122

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP Reported Stock-Based Compensation Expense Adjusted Engineering services costs $ 19,992 $ (1,475 ) $ 18,517 General and administrative costs 10,528 (1,219 ) 9,309 Research and development costs 10,766 10,766 Depreciation and amortization 19,592 19,592 Total operating expenses $ 60,878 $ (2,694 ) $ 58,184 Less: Depreciation and amortization (19,592 ) Adjusted operating expenses $ 38,592

Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs are alternative financial measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance as a supplement to our most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted operating expense as Total operating expenses adjusted to exclude amounts of stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense and define Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs as engineering services costs and general and administrative costs adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expenses.

We believe Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs and Adjusted general and administrative costs are useful measures across time in evaluating our operating performance as we use these measures to manage the business, including in preparing our annual operating budget and financial projections. Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs, and Adjusted general and administrative costs are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and therefore have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, these measures may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies and are presented solely to provide investors with useful information to more fully understand how management assesses performance. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for their most directly comparable GAAP measure of Total operating expenses, Engineering services costs and General and administrative costs.

