AST SpaceMobile Offers Retail Shareholders a Chance to Attend the BlueBird 1-5 Launch

Limited Number of Spaces Available for Qualified Shareholders, to be Selected in a Lottery, to Secure a Spot to Welcome Reception and Launch Viewing at Kennedy Space Center

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #AST—AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones designed for both commercial and government use, today announced that a limited number of spaces are available for qualified retail shareholders to attend the launch of the BlueBird 1-5 Mission at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex at Cape Canaveral, Florida.





The first five commercial satellites, called BlueBirds, have arrived at the launch facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where these groundbreaking satellites, featuring the largest ever commercial communications arrays to be deployed in low Earth orbit, are undergoing final preparations ahead of their planned launch in the first half of September.

AST SpaceMobile is inviting shareholders to apply for a chance to secure a seat at this historical event here. Applications will close at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, August 23, 2024. The launch date has not yet been finalized and is subject to conditions set by the launch services provider, as well as logistical details including weather, all of which are beyond AST SpaceMobile’s control. Selected qualified shareholders will receive further details closer to the launch date.

“ This is a significant milestone for AST SpaceMobile as we bring our vision to enhance cellular connectivity globally, essentially eliminating dead zones and empowering remote areas with space-based cellular broadband connectivity one step closer to reality,” said Scott Wisniewski, President of AST SpaceMobile. “ As we transition toward the anticipated launch, we want to include as many of our shareholders as we can who have supported us along the way in our journey.”

To qualify, retail investors should have a minimum of 1,000 shares, have been a shareholder for at least 12 months, and be a shareholder at the present time.

AST SpaceMobile will conduct a random drawing from those who apply and comply with the requirements to observe this historical event.

The exact timing of orbital launch is subject to uncertainty and is contingent on a number of factors, including the final normal course of testing the satellites, regulatory approvals, confirmation of the final launch date by the launch provider, logistics, weather conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. AST SpaceMobile has more than 3,400 patents and patent-pending claims for its technology and operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing and testing facilities in Midland, Texas, which collectively span 185,000 square feet.

During 2024, AST SpaceMobile has secured additional strategic investments from AT&T, Verizon, Google and Vodafone, as well new contract awards with the United States Government through a prime contractor. The company has agreements with more than 45 mobile network operators globally, which have over 2.8 billion existing subscribers in total, including Vodafone Group, Rakuten Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Bell Canada, Orange, Telefonica, TIM, Saudi Telecom Company, MTN, Zain KSA, Etisalat, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Telkomsel, Smart Communications, Globe Telecom, Millicom, Smartfren, Telecom Argentina, Telstra, Africell, Liberty Latin America and others. Rakuten, American Tower and Bell Canada are also existing investors in AST SpaceMobile.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile’s control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile’s strategies and future financial performance, including AST’s future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing of the launch of the Block 1 BlueBird satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST SpaceMobile’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile Service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding and the ability to enter into commercial agreements with other parties or government entities; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile’s responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors in AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. AST SpaceMobile’s securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

