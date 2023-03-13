AST SpaceMobile Announces Collaboration with Saudi Telcom Company

Memorandum of Understanding Aims to Improve Mobile Service Accessibility

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #mobile—AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Saudi Telcom Company (”stc”), a leading telecommunications provider in Saudi Arabia. The two companies signed the MoU during Mobile World Congress Barcelona, with the goal of developing innovative telecom solutions and satellite-based digital services that could improve mobile service accessibility.





“We are thrilled to announce our commitment to expanding our digital services and communications, with a goal to provide a truly inclusive ecosystem that connects every corner of Saudi Arabia with unparalleled service quality and reliability,” said stc VP of Products & Solutions, Saud Alsheraihi. “As we forge ahead in our quest for a more connected and sustainable world, we are excited to collaborate with AST SpaceMobile to potentially revolutionize the telecom industry through Space in the Kingdom.”

“Our collaboration with AST SpaceMobile aims to help us achieve our goal of providing the highest quality and reliable communication services in Saudi Arabia. Our commitment to expanding our digital services and communications is unwavering, and this relationship is a testament to our dedication to innovation and excellence.’”

AST SpaceMobile’s mission is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The company has entered into agreements and understandings with mobile network operators, who collectively have over 2 billion mobile subscribers.

“We believe mobile users should have access to broadband no matter where they live or work,” said Chris Ivory, Chief Commercial Officer at AST SpaceMobile. “We’re excited to collaborate with stc towards realizing this aim in Saudi Arabia.”

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

