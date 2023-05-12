AST India Recognized as Certified Great Place to Work®

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#astdelivers–AST today announces that its Pune, India location has been recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work® for Best Small and Mid-Sized Organizations in India. This award comes on the heels of AST being recognized as India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2022 by Great Place to Work®. AST India has received four Great Place to Work® Certifications over the past three years.

The Great Place to Work® Certification recognizes AST India as an employee-first organization that empowers people to discover and grow to their full potential. AST India strives to create a diverse and inclusive workplace culture that brings innovation, employee satisfaction, and loyalty. By embracing diversity, AST India’s culture allows everyone to thrive.

“We have focused our efforts on supporting our people’s success by giving them the tools to grow professionally and personally,” says Justin Winter, CEO at AST. “I am beyond proud of AST India and honored to be a part of the team. Thank you to our people for all the tremendous efforts toward creating a unique and inclusive workplace where everyone can succeed.”

All doors are open, and everyone’s opinions matter, allowing AST’s people to understand customer needs and turn those needs into accelerated outcomes. AST fosters a culture of inclusivity and innovation at every level of the organization with its leadership tenets as a guide: Teamwork, Trust, Accountability, Integrity, and Resiliency. The results reveal AST’s strengths and reflect the Core Values that AST operates on – Quality, Innovation, and Customer Success.

“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which serves as a validation of our unwavering dedication to fostering a positive and engaging workplace culture,” says Venkat Kunche, Senior Vice President of Global Delivery at AST. “Our commitment to excellence and respect for one another is deeply ingrained in our organization’s DNA. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of our incredible team, who bring their best selves to work every day and embody the core values of trust, transparency, and respect. Moving forward, we will continue to build upon this success and create an even more fulfilling work environment for our team.”

A key contributing factor to AST’s recognition as a Great Place to Work® is the quality of its managers, who lead by example and are committed to fostering open communication, providing regular feedback, and recognizing employee achievements. Outstanding leadership plays a critical role in the success of a Great Place to Work®.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a Certified Great Place to Work® year after year. This recognition says everything about our culture and is attributed to AST India’s resilience, teamwork, and determination,” says Teresa Stanula, Chief People Officer at AST. “Our people are an inspiration through their dedication and hard work. AST is grateful for the team’s contributions, achievements, and incredible culture they create.”

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global authority building, sustaining, and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance CultureTM at workplaces. The organization has surveyed millions of employees and examined thousands of the best workplaces around the globe. It serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries across six continents, helping them to build, sustain, and scale great cultures. The Great Place to Work® Institute has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over 30 years.

About Applications Software Technology (AST) LLC

AST is an award-winning, full-service enterprise solution provider, guiding digital transformation for clients in the Government and Commercial Sectors for more than two decades. Clients look to AST for leadership and assistance in transforming their organizations via software solutions, process engineering, and change management. From cloud technology to legacy on-premises applications, AST’s services encompass all aspects of SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. AST also offers flexible Managed Services, supporting the needs of over 200 customers around the globe.

