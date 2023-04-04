Assured Telematics Receives the First-Ever Innovation in Integration Award From Geotab

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assured Telematics (“ATI”), the industry leader in providing enterprise fleets with custom telematics solutions and applications, has been awarded an Innovation in Integration Award, as part of Geotab’s inaugural Innovation Awards program. This award recognizes Assured Telematics as the Geotab Channel Partner whose use of Geotab’s scalable and reliable software development kit (SDK) drove data value beyond Geotab solutions.

The first-of-its-kind awards program, which was announced at Geotab Connect 2023, celebrates nine Partners for their innovative performance in various categories and their efforts in advancing the telematics industry using Geotab technology. This year, Assured Telematics had the highest Innovation Score in the Innovation in Integration category, a testament to exceptional customer service and support, and commitment to delivering measurable results for customers. The Innovation Score, which was found using a new benchmarking system, ranks partners that effectively utilized Geotab solutions and industry best practices.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for our innovation and leadership in building custom fleet solutions to meet the unique needs of customers for over 13 years,” said Frank Pellitta, CEO of Assured Telematics. “Assured Telematics continues to move the connected transportation industry forward with telematics solutions that help enterprise-size fleet customers reduce costs and improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of their fleet operations. We are honored to receive this award from Geotab, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

“We were delighted to bear witness to the ecosystem at play at Connect 2023, and to honor our partners for their innovation and hard work through the new Geotab Innovation Awards program,” said Neil Cawese, CEO and founder of Geotab. “As a winner of the Innovation in Integration award, Assured Telematics was recognized for its dedication to achieving excellence in the telematics industry and delivering exceptional value to customers. Congratulations to the team.”

For more information on Assured Telematics' solutions, please visit www.assuredtelematics.com.

About Assured Telematics

Since 2010, Assured Telematics (ATI) has paved the way in providing enterprise-level fleet management solutions across North America, helping customers achieve their goals through a dedicated partnership approach. As the number one Channel Partner to the world’s top telematics companies, Assured Telematics specializes in developing custom reports and unique fleet applications. To learn more or contact us, please visit www.assuredtelematics.com.

