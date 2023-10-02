Home Business Wire Assurant to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Assurant to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News Release on October 31, 2023; Live Audio Webcast on November 1, 2023

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant’s website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the news release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.


Keith W. Demmings, president and chief executive officer, Richard S. Dziadzio, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and Suzanne Shepherd, senior vice president, Investor Relations and Sustainability, will review third quarter 2023 results during the call.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Assurant’s website. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Assurant.

