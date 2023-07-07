<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Assurant to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News Release on August 1, 2023; Live Audio Webcast on August 2, 2023

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, will release second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant’s website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the news release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.


Keith W. Demmings, president and chief executive officer, Richard S. Dziadzio, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and Suzanne Shepherd, senior vice president, Investor Relations and Sustainability, will review second quarter 2023 results during the call.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Assurant’s website. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Linda Recupero

Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise Communications

201.519.9773

linda.recupero@assurant.com

Stacie Sherer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

917.420.0980

stacie.sherer@assurant.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Suzanne Shepherd

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability

201.788.4324

suzanne.shepherd@assurant.com

Sean Moshier

Vice President, Investor Relations

914.204.2253

sean.moshier@assurant.com

