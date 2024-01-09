Home Business Wire Assurant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results
Business Wire

Assurant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

di Business Wire

News Release on February 6, 2024; Live Audio Webcast on February 7, 2024

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant’s website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the news release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.


Keith Demmings, president and chief executive officer, Keith Meier, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and Sean Moshier, vice president, Investor Relations, will review fourth quarter and full year 2023 results during the call.

The live audio webcast will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Assurant’s website. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on X (formerly Twitter) @Assurant.

###

Contacts

Assurant Media Contact:
Stacie Sherer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

917.420.0980

stacie.sherer@assurant.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Sean Moshier

Vice President, Investor Relations

914.204.2253

sean.moshier@assurant.com

Matt Cafarchio

Director, Investor Relations

484.356.4791

matt.cafarchio@assurant.com

Articoli correlati

SynMax Secures $13 Million in Recent Investment Round, Led by Energy Trader Bill Perkins

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--Houston-based data intelligence company, SynMax, specializing in maritime and energy intelligence, is thrilled to announce the successful closure...
Continua a leggere

SynMax Secures $13 Million in Recent Investment Round, Led by Energy Trader Bill Perkins

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#acquisition--Houston-based data intelligence company, SynMax, specializing in maritime and energy intelligence, is thrilled to announce the successful closure...
Continua a leggere

JFrog to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php