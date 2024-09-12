Assurant Included on TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 Ranking

Recognizing employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects, and connects major consumer purchases, has been included in the TIME World’s Best Companies 2024 ranking. This award is presented by TIME and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.





The World’s Best Companies 2024 ranking is a comprehensive analysis conducted to identify the top-performing companies across the globe. They were identified based on three primary dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction : The surveys were conducted in more than 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees.

: The surveys were conducted in more than 50 countries, with data collected from approximately 170,000 participants. The evaluation encompassed direct and indirect recommendations of companies as well as evaluations of employers across the dimensions of image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, and equality by verified employees. Revenue Growth : The companies generating revenue of at least U.S. $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered.

The companies generating revenue of at least U.S. $100 million in 2023 and demonstrating positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 were considered. Sustainability (ESG) : Evaluated based on ESG data among standardized key performance indicators from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted data research.

“We’re proud to be included in the TIME World’s Best Companies ranking once again,” said Keith Demmings, president and CEO, Assurant. “Our culture continues to set us apart and empowers us as we grow – strengthening our client relationships in the mobile device, auto, and housing markets, while fostering an innovation mindset to fuel sustainable growth. The strength of our team and our shared commitment as a purpose-driven organization will continue to enable our success.”

###

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other products.

Learn more at assurant.com.

Contacts

Media:

Stacie Sherer



VP, Communications



stacie.sherer@assurant.com