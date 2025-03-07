Assurant Earns Fourth Consecutive U.S. Great Place to Work® Certification

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles in partnership with the world’s leading brands, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on current Assurant U.S. employees’ experiences. This year, nearly 90 percent rated the company as a great place to work, 32 points higher than the U.S. average and Assurant’s highest percentage to date.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation. Globally, Assurant is now Certified as a Great Place to Work® in fifteen countries.

“Our people and our unique culture are what make Assurant such a great place to work,” said Subhashish Sengupta, chief people officer, Assurant. “We remain laser-focused on empowering our employees to learn, grow, and thrive. It is this commitment that fuels everything we do. This Certification reflects our longstanding commitment and progress in creating an inclusive, valued, and empowered workforce. We know that when employees feel valued, heard, and respected, they not only grow, they flourish.”

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Assurant stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work.

