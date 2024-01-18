Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 per Common Share

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2024.
Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory restrictions and other considerations.
