Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 per Common Share

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 5, 2024.


Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory restrictions and other considerations.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Contacts

Media:
Stacie Sherer

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone: 917.420.0980

stacie.sherer@assurant.com

Investor Relations:
Sean Moshier

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 914.204.2253

sean.moshier@assurant.com

Matt Cafarchio

Director, Investor Relations

Phone: 484.356.4791

matt.cafarchio@assurant.com

