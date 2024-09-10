Asset-Map® Offering Visualized Planning and Advice-Led Solutions to LPL Financial’s Advisors Through a Strategic Agreement

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asset-Map Holdings Inc. (“Asset-Map”), the premier modern financial planning tool for financial professionals, today announced a strategic relationship with LPL Financial, a leading investment advisory firm and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer* supporting financial advisors. Advisors affiliated with LPL Financial will now have discounted access to Asset-Map’s industry-leading specialized planning tools, including, but not limited to:





Asset-Map Reports TM : Displays a household’s entire financial picture in a straight-forward and easy-to-understand format

: Displays a household’s entire financial picture in a straight-forward and easy-to-understand format Stencils TM : A tool that allows advisors to overlay peer data on a client’s Asset-Map Report, helping them better understand potential financial instruments that can achieve similar retirement goals

: A tool that allows advisors to overlay peer data on a client’s Asset-Map Report, helping them better understand potential financial instruments that can achieve similar retirement goals Signals TM : Shows a household’s ability to weather up to six common financial disruption events and flags potentially vulnerable areas within those events

: Shows a household’s ability to weather up to six common financial disruption events and flags potentially vulnerable areas within those events Target-MapsTM: Assists advisors and their clients to enable goals-based financial conversations by providing reachable, agreed-upon “targets” and progress toward them

“Since our founding, we have endeavored to provide advisors with the tools to explore their financial well-being through a more authentic and trusting conversation, and we’re thrilled that LPL Financial shares that vision,” said H. Adam Holt, CEO of Asset-Map. “We hope that this relationship will further empower LPL Financial’s advisors to provide their clients with unparalleled advice experiences, and we’re excited to work with the community to reach that end.”

LPL supports financial advisors, including independent business owners and those within RIA firms and financial institutions, to provide investment solutions, technology platforms, resources, and services to fit their unique business model. Now, those advisors will be able to further tailor their client offerings with the customizable tools of Asset-Map, designed to make the meetings between advisors and their clients more seamless while still providing a more holistic planning experience.

“LPL Financial is empowering advisors to deliver holistic planning and advice by partnering with innovative, financial planning technology companies, and offering those tools alongside our growing lineup of expert-assisted services for advisors who want additional capacity or expertise at their side,” said Kraleigh Woodford, LPL Financial Senior Vice President of Planning and Advice Services.

The relationship was announced in August at LPL Financial’s annual flagship conference, Focus 2024. The event is one of the largest in-person gatherings of financial advisors and industry influencers, bringing together curated content from leading wealth management professionals, fintech partners and investment services providers.

ABOUT ASSET-MAP

Founded by Certified Financial Planning Practitioner H. Adam Holt in 2013, Asset-Map is on a mission to improve the financial health of millions of people. Unlike traditional software tools, Asset-Map provides an interactive holistic view of a household’s financial picture that empowers humans to easily comprehend, discuss, and make smart financial decisions now and in the future. Asset-Map is used by financial professionals worldwide to visualize clients’ financial picture and promote better guidance conversations, having mapped over 1.8 million people and $1.5 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.

