Asset-Map Announces Agenda and Charitable Beneficiaries for 4th Annual AdviceTech.LIVE Event

Donations Collected Throughout the Free Event Will Benefit the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asset-Map Holdings, Inc. (“Asset-Map”), the premier financial advice engagement experience for financial professionals, today announced the agenda and benefactors for AdviceTech.LIVE 2023, its fourth annual industry crowd-sourced virtual showcase.





In addition to hosting over 2,000 expected financial advisors, firms, and students, and spotlighting more than 20 of the leading technology firms in wealth management, this year’s event will benefit the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in memory of Gavin Spitzner, a longtime advisor technology expert and consultant.

Unlike years past, AdviceTech.LIVE will take place over the course of two days for four and half hours each, on November 2nd and 3rd. Additionally, for the first time in the event’s history, registration will be free to the financial professional community. Attendees are instead encouraged to donate to the two benefactor partners.

“It has been humbling to witness the AdviceTech.LIVE community continue to grow year after year, and we’re looking forward to continuing that momentum in November,” said host H. Adam Holt, CFP, ChFC, Asset-Map’s Founder and CEO. “Our goal for the event has always been to add massive value for the financial professionals who attend, and it’s been humbling to hear feedback from industry peers that previous panels and lightning-round technology presentations have offered invaluable insights. We expect this year to be no different, and we’re looking forward to welcoming financial advisors, students, industry veterans, and everyone in between, for conversations about the next generation of tech-enabled advice delivery.”

The event will feature recently built product demos and debuts from 20 advisor technology companies, in addition to keynote panels each day with executive leadership from both national advisor firms and the largest tech platforms. New to the event this year will be a diverse panel session closing each day discussing the companies profiled throughout the event and critical takeaways learned.

Community Sponsors this year include Envestnet, Orion Tech, Advisor360, Equitable Advisors, Cambridge Investment Research, and Carson Wealth.

This year’s confirmed sponsors include: Asset-Map, AdvisorEngine, Bento Engine, Estate Guru, FMG Suite, Forward Lane, FP Alpha, FP Pathfinder, Holistiplan, Hubly, Income Conductor, Income Lab, Lumiant, Mobile Assistant, Morningstar, Nitrogen, Redtail, Snappy Kraken, Tolerisk and VRGL.

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, banking, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the advice engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1.25 million people and $1.5 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others 501(c)(3) Charitable Foundation is supported by the financial services industry to amplify the charitable work of financial advisors, employees, and their firms. Invest in Others is a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism to where it is needed most.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regional offices throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

