Veteran-Owned Small Business Provides Assessment Solutions for U.S. Government to Support Leadership and Team Development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Assessment Technologies LLC dba Assessments 24x7, a SaaS (software-as-a-service) assessment technology leader, has launched Government Assessments 24x7 to bring industry-leading assessment solutions to government agencies. Created in partnership with retired military veteran William R. Fenick, CAPT, USN as a majority shareholder, it combines Assessments 24x7’s in-depth expertise with a profound understanding of the unique needs of the military, government, and public sectors.

An affiliate of Assessments 24x7, Government Assessments 24x7 provides scientifically validated tools to support leadership development, mission optimization, and team engagement, including DISC, Motivators, and Emotional Intelligence assessments. As a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, Government Assessments 24x7 is eligible for government contracts.

“Partnering with William to establish Government Assessments 24x7 allows us to expand our mission of empowering teams through validated and customizable tools. The government sector has unique challenges, and Government Assessments 24x7 addresses them with our trusted, high-quality solutions,” says Dr. Tony Alessandra, founder and chairman of Assessments 24x7.

“As a veteran-owned business, we bring a dedication to supporting mission-driven government agencies and a focus on giving back to the veteran community. I’m excited to make these transformational assessment tools available to government sector professionals,” states William R. Fenick, CEO of Government Assessments 24x7.

With seamless integration capabilities, the Government Assessments 24x7 platform adheres to government data protection and security requirements, is certified with ISO 27001 and for FedRAMP readiness, and employs encryption, access controls, and 24/7 monitoring. Its assessments are validated by ASI to adhere to American Psychological Association and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission standards.

About Assessments 24x7

Global Assessment Technologies LLC dba Assessments 24x7 is the global leader in SaaS (software-as-a-service) assessment technology, powering millions of behavioral assessments worldwide. As the leading DISC provider specializing in a full range of scientifically validated tools, Assessments 24x7 offers a powerful platform designed for coaches, businesses, HR/training professionals, recruiters, and organizations. With an intuitive dashboard and an array of customization options, their proprietary platform can integrate with any software system to provide a seamless and cohesive user experience. Their core assessments are backed by the Assessment Standards Institute (ASI) with objective testing and reporting that meet standards set by the American Psychological Association (APA) and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). For more information, visit assessments24x7.com.

About Government Assessments 24X7

Government Assessments 24x7 is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business and an affiliate of Assessments 24x7. With 28 years of U.S. Naval Service followed by a decade leading non-profit organizations focused on military and veteran support, including serving as the Executive Director for the USO San Diego and the SEAL Family Foundation, and as a board member for numerous organizations that focus on the health and welfare of our military and Veterans, retired Navy Captain William R. Fenick is a majority shareholder and provides the insight and knowledge required to provide tailored assessment solutions for government organizations at the local, state and federal levels. Government Assessments 24x7 is committed to delivering exceptional tools and resources for securely optimizing organizational performance and mission accomplishment. For more information, please visit www.governmentassessments24x7.com.

