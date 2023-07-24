Assembly Software Appoints Rob Consoli as Chief Revenue Officer

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#assemblyneos—Assembly Software, the visionary creators of Neos, the acclaimed case management solution for the legal industry, today announced the appointment of Rob Consoli as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).





Rob is a seasoned and accomplished business leader with over 30 years of experience in technology and SaaS markets. He has a proven record of helping companies grow their SaaS revenues by building winning sales, marketing, and customer success teams that stand out for their integrity, intellect, hard work, and perseverance.

As a former Aerospace Engineer, Rob brings a focused and disciplined approach that maximizes win-win outcomes for his customers. Rob puts the customer at the center of everything he does and leads his team to value, prioritizing every customer interaction. Rob holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Auburn University and a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from Southern Methodist University.

Daniel Farrar, Assembly’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to have Rob join the Assembly Software family. His extensive experience and expertise in implementing SaaS technology go-to-market strategies will be invaluable in supercharging our already accelerated growth as we continue to innovate and expand our platform to meet the needs of the ever-evolving legal market.”

Rob Consoli said: “I am honored and excited to join Assembly Software as their CRO. I have been impressed by their unique vision, award-winning Neos product, and tremendous culture, not to mention the incredible innovation coming with NeosAI. I look forward to working with Daniel and Assembly’s stellar leadership team to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners in the legal industry.”

About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly’s reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

Contacts

Jessica Collier at jessica@assemblysoftware.com