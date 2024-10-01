Assembly Neos Secures Top Positions in G2 2024 Fall Reports for Legal Case Management

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#assemblyneos—Assembly Software, the creators of Assembly Neos, is proud to announce remarkable achievements in the recent G2 Fall reports. Assembly Neos has been recognized as the #1 product in the Momentum Grid Report for Legal Case Management, marking it as a leader in innovative legal technology solutions.





The Momentum Grid Report distinguishes products that are not only in the top echelon by user satisfaction but also by significant market presence, placing Assembly Neos in the top 25% of products within its category. This prestigious positioning underlines Assembly Neos’s commitment to excellence and innovation in legal case management.

Moreover, Neos’s dedication to user satisfaction and product excellence has earned it the esteemed “Users Love Us” badge. This badge is awarded to products that have accrued over 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars or higher, showcasing the positive impact Neos has had on its users.

In addition to leading the Momentum Grid, Assembly Neos has also ranked #3 in the overall Grid Report for Legal Case Management and recognized as a Leader in specific market segments, securing badges in the Small-Business and Mid-Market categories. This highlights Neos’s versatility and effectiveness across different business sizes, providing tailored and scalable solutions for diverse legal practice needs.

“We are honored by the recognition we have received in the G2 Fall reports,” said Daniel Farrar, CEO of Assembly Software. “These accolades are a testament to our team’s hard work and the faith that our users place in our software. At Assembly, we are dedicated to continually enhancing Neos to ensure that it not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the legal community.”

Assembly Neos has consistently been named a Leader in its category, maintaining this status across consecutive seasons in 2024. This consistent leadership underscores Assembly Software’s commitment to maintaining its edge in technology and customer satisfaction in the dynamic field of legal case management

About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly’s reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

