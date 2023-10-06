Aspira Announces the 2023 America’s State Parks Photo Contest Winners

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspira® in partnership with National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) is proud to announce the winners of the seventh annual America’s State Parks Photo Contest. The judging panel was inspired by 7,150 entries representing five categories, including: Activities, Wildlife, Family & Friends, Camping, and Scenic & Seasons. Qualifying submissions were judged based on originality, artistic composition, technical quality, and whether the photograph showcases the best of America’s State Parks camping and outdoor activities.









The panel of judges selected six winners including the grand prize photo titled “Serene Morning to Reflect and Revive” by Dinesh Chitlangia. The scenic and seasons image was taken at Vogel State Park in Georgia highlighting the beauty of fall colors on the lake. Dinesh was awarded $5,000 from this year’s sponsor Black Folks Camp Too. In addition, each of the five honorable mention category winners received a $500 Moosejaw gift card from Aspira. All six winners also won an annual membership to Apex Club.

“Aspira is proud to give back to America’s State Parks and sponsor the photo contest for the seventh year in a row. We received photo entries representing all 50 states making it another successful photo contest. We appreciate all who participated and congratulate the winners for their inspiring photos,” said Sharon Brown, President of Solutions at Aspira.

“The photo contest’s popularity is reflective of the positive, inclusive, and healthy activities our nation’s state parks continue to provide,” said Lewis Ledford, Executive Director at National Association of State Park Directors. “Congratulations to Dinesh Chitlangia and Georgia for the grand prize-winning photo and all five category winners.”

Earl B. Hunter, Jr., Founder and President of Black Folks Camp Too added, “Congratulations to all the winners! Partnering with America’s State Parks on the photo contest ensures that everyone can be involved in capturing the beauty of our State Parks. We are changing the world…one campfire at a time. Thanks for joining us!”

Learn more about all six photo contest winners and their stories at ReserveAmerica.com.

About Aspira

Aspira is the leading provider of systems and services that enable management of outdoor recreation resources. Our comprehensive suite of reservation and licensing technology and service solutions, including www.ReserveAmerica.com, are used by government and private entities across North America to enable consumers to research and reserve their next outdoor adventure, whether that be obtaining an overnight stay at a campground or a fishing or hunting permit or license. For more information, visit www.AspiraConnect.com.

About NASPD

The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) is devoted to helping state park systems effectively manage and administer their state park system. The mission of the Association is to promote and advance the state park systems of America for their own significance, as well as for their important contributions to the nation’s environment, heritage, health, and economy. For more information, visit www.stateparks.org.

About Black Folks Camp Too

The mission of BFCT is to remove fear, add knowledge, and invite more Black folks to camp, and enjoy the outdoor lifestyle with any and everyone. BFCT was created not only to inspire more Black folks to get outside, but to bring awareness to the reasons why more Black folks have not been participating in the outdoors, and what the current industry and lifestylers can do to help create more Unity. Learn more at blackfolkscamptoo.com.

