Aspira Announces Four-Year Contract Extension with Colorado Parks & Wildlife

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspira®, the leading provider of technology and marketing services to parks and wildlife licensing agencies across North America, has secured a four year contract extension with Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) through 2026.

Aspira and CPW partnered to create the most comprehensive solution available in the parks and licensing industries today, combining seven separate systems into one industry leading solution. This innovative system includes camping reservations, passes and permits, e-store, hunting and fishing licenses, hunter reservations, and recreational vehicle and vessel permits and registrations.

“Aspira is excited to continue our partnership with Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Through deep partnership with CPW, we’re excited to serve the growing population of outdoor enthusiasts in Colorado as the state has experienced record-breaking participation in recent years,” said Graham Ballbach, President, Parks & Licensing at Aspira.

Over the past four years, CPW’s online user engagement on the agency licensing and parks website has increased 51%. Aspira’s contactless solutions and services have successfully scaled to meet demand of information and online transactions. Additionally, Aspira recently introduced a new dedicated consumer mobile application, which will continue to expand with enhanced capabilities providing Colorado’s citizens and visitors a connection to all CPW has to offer.

“The partnership and business solutions Aspira has provided over the years has evolved and grown since the start of our contract,” said Danielle Isenhart, License, Pass and Customer Operations Manager. “We are excited for the future of our business system and advancements in serving our growing customer base through innovative and integrated products.”

Aspira is the leading provider of systems and services that enable management of outdoor recreation resources. Our comprehensive suite of reservation and licensing technology and service solutions, including www.ReserveAmerica.com, are used by government and private entities across North America to enable consumers to research and reserve their next outdoor adventure, whether that be obtaining an overnight stay at a campground or a fishing or hunting permit or license. For more information, visit www.AspiraConnect.com.

