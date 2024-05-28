Aspen Technology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 4:55 p.m. ET

The William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The presentations will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Webcasts and Events section of the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aspentech.com/events-presentations/webcasts-and-events.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

