Home Business Wire Aspen Technology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Aspen Technology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 4:55 p.m. ET
  • The William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

The presentations will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Webcasts and Events section of the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.aspentech.com/events-presentations/webcasts-and-events.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2024 Aspen Technology, Inc., AspenTech, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact
Len Dieterle

AspenTech

+1 781-221-4291

len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investor Contact
William Dyke

AspenTech

+1 781-221-5571

IR@aspentech.com

Articoli correlati

Tastemade Unlocks Shoppable TV Experiences With Shopsense AI Partnership

Business Wire Business Wire -
Debuting with “Kitchen Glow Up,” Tastemade’s Newest Original Series Hosted by Ellen Marie Bennett, Shopsense AI Enables Viewers to...
Continua a leggere

The F Suite and Seattle Tech CFO Group Unite, Creating the Largest Community of Senior Tech CFOs

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The F Suite, the premier community for CFOs at high-growth tech companies and venture capital funds, today...
Continua a leggere

Nine Credit Unions Using Corelation’s KeyStone Core Extend Relationship with Bankjoy

Business Wire Business Wire -
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine credit unions have extended their relationships with leading digital banking provider, Bankjoy, following their success using the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php