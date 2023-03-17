<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Aspen Technology to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference
Business Wire

Aspen Technology to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

di Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Chantelle Breithaupt, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London.

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. GMT (6:35 a.m. ET). The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2023 Aspen Technology, Inc., AspenTech, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media
Len Dieterle

AspenTech

+1 781-221-4291

len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investor
Brian Denyeau

ICR

+1 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

Nutanix Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that, on March 15,...
Continua a leggere

Blend Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Blend delivers on 2022 total company revenue guidance amidst challenging economic conditions SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND), a leader...
Continua a leggere

The Arena Group Reports Full Year 2022 Revenue of $221 Million Driven by a Nearly 74% Year Over Year Increase in Digital Advertising Revenue

Business Wire Business Wire -
Results Showcase a $28 Million Improvement in Operating Income for Full Year 2022 NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arena Group Holdings, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Nutanix Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report on Form...

Business Wire