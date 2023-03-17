Aspen Technology to Present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Chantelle Breithaupt, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference in London.

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. GMT (6:35 a.m. ET). The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2023 Aspen Technology, Inc., AspenTech, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media

Len Dieterle



AspenTech



+1 781-221-4291



len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investor

Brian Denyeau



ICR



+1 646-277-1251



brian.denyeau@icrinc.com