Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2023, ended March 31, 2023.

“AspenTech’s third quarter performance was highlighted by a return to double-digit ACV growth, driven by ongoing strength in several of our key markets. We believe this performance, in the midst of an uncertain economic environment, is an important indication of the strategic importance of AspenTech’s solutions to our customers,” said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech.

“We have made significant progress on our integration and transformation initiatives that have combined OSI, SSE and heritage AspenTech together to create a much larger, diversified and faster growing industrial software leader,” Pietri added. “We believe AspenTech is well-positioned to generate attractive, long-term growth and profitability given the positive demand trends in our end-markets as customers increase their technology investments to meet their sustainability and operational excellence objectives.”

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Recent Business Highlights

Annual contract value, which we define as the estimate of the annual value of our portfolio of term license and software maintenance and support, or SMS, contracts, the annual value of SMS agreements purchased with perpetual licenses and the annual value of standalone SMS agreements purchased with certain legacy term license agreements, which have become an immaterial part of our business, was $854.6 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which increased 11.2% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Annual spend for heritage AspenTech, which the company defines as the annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts at the end of the quarter for the businesses other than OSI and SSE, was $712.0 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which increased 8.6% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2.1% sequentially.

Summary of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

As a result of the transaction between AspenTech and Emerson Electric Co.(“Emerson”), EmerSubCX, the subsidiary Emerson created as part of the transaction, became the surviving entity when the transaction closed on May 16, 2022. The comparable periods shown in the financial statements below for fiscal year 2022 reflect only the historical results of the OSI and SSE businesses that were contributed to new AspenTech.

AspenTech’s total revenue of $229.9 million included:

License and solutions revenue , which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and OSI revenue where software and professional services are recognized as one performance obligation, was $136.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $50.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and OSI revenue where software and professional services are recognized as one performance obligation, was $136.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $50.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Maintenance revenue , which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $77.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $27.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

, which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $77.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $27.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Services and other revenue was $16.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $6.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, AspenTech reported loss from operations of $78.5 million, compared to loss from operations of $2.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net loss was $57.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, leading to net loss per share of $0.89, compared to net loss per share of $0.09 in the same period of last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $66.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $69.1 million, or $1.06 per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. These non-GAAP results add back the impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, fees related to acquisitions and integration planning and unrealized loss less realized gain on derivatives associated with acquisitions. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.

AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $286.7 million and no borrowings as of March 31, 2023.

During the third quarter, AspenTech generated $131.0 million in cash flow from operations and $129.3 million in free cash flow. Free cash flow1 is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of: purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements and payments for capitalized computer software development costs.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, April 26, 2023, AspenTech is issuing the following guidance for fiscal year 2023. Please note this guidance does not include any contribution from the acquisition of Micromine, which is pending final regulatory approval.

Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) growth of 11.0-12.0% year-over-year.

GAAP operating cash flow of at least $324 million

Free cash flow 1 of at least $315 million

of at least $315 million Total bookings of $1.03 to $1.06 billion

Total revenue of $1.04 to $1.06 billion

GAAP total expense of $1,219 to $1,224 million

Non-GAAP total expense of $642 to $647 million

GAAP operating loss of $179 to $164 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $398 to $413 million

GAAP net loss of $110 to $97 million

Non-GAAP net income of $372 to $385 million

GAAP net loss per share of $1.68 to $1.48

Non-GAAP net income per share of $5.63 to $5.83

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause AspenTech’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

1. Effective January 1, 2023, we no longer exclude acquisition and integration planning related payments from our computation of free cash flow. Free cash flow for all prior periods presented has been revised to the current period computation methodology.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing AspenTech’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of AspenTech’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing AspenTech’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track AspenTech’s business performance. None of these non-GAAP metrics should be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on April 26, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters. A live webcast of the call will be available on AspenTech’s Investor Relations website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, via its “Webcasts” page. To access the call by phone, please go to the following registration link and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties, and AspenTech undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “opportunity” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of our transaction with Emerson Electric Co.; risks resulting from our status as a controlled company; AspenTech’s ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed Micromine transaction; the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict; as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries such as materially reduced spending budgets due to oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, natural disasters, tariffs, sanctions, competitive and technological factors, inflation; and others, as set forth in AspenTech’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The outlook contained herein represents AspenTech’s expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

© 2023 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, asset optimization and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: License and solutions $ 136,292 $ 50,838 $ 446,360 $ 143,544 Maintenance 77,283 27,313 234,277 78,120 Services and other 16,303 6,450 42,898 21,727 Total revenue 229,878 84,601 723,535 243,391 Cost of revenue: License and solutions 68,980 35,546 209,326 103,155 Maintenance 9,020 4,296 27,804 12,604 Services and other 15,799 3,959 40,897 13,139 Total cost of revenue 93,799 43,801 278,027 128,898 Gross profit 136,079 40,800 445,508 114,493 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 120,035 18,899 356,260 61,894 Research and development 54,046 15,462 153,741 46,400 General and administrative 40,471 9,139 124,557 22,792 Restructuring costs — 43 — 288 Total operating expenses 214,552 43,543 634,558 131,374 (Loss) from operations (78,473 ) (2,743 ) (189,050 ) (16,881 ) Other (expense), net (13,281 ) (2,685 ) (33,270 ) (5,463 ) Interest income (expense), net 9,969 (28 ) 19,112 (320 ) (Loss) before provision for income taxes (81,785 ) (5,456 ) (203,208 ) (22,664 ) (Benefit) for income taxes (24,150 ) (2,176 ) (68,132 ) (7,422 ) Net (loss) $ (57,635 ) $ (3,280 ) $ (135,076 ) $ (15,242 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.89 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (2.09 ) $ (0.42 ) Diluted $ (0.89 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (2.09 ) $ (0.42 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 64,796 36,308 64,622 36,308 Diluted 64,796 36,308 64,622 36,308

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 286,736 $ 449,725 Accounts receivable, net 115,362 111,027 Current contract assets, net 399,388 428,833 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,951 23,461 Receivables from related parties 43,998 16,941 Prepaid income taxes 7,603 17,503 Total current assets 876,038 1,047,490 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 18,332 17,148 Goodwill 8,328,210 8,266,809 Intangible assets, net 4,780,644 5,112,781 Non-current contract assets, net 471,397 428,232 Contract costs 11,174 5,473 Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,173 78,286 Deferred tax assets 2,388 4,937 Other non-current assets 9,553 8,766 Total assets $ 14,566,909 $ 14,969,922 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,531 $ 21,416 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 95,319 90,123 Liability from foreign currency forward contract 40,454 — Due to related parties 16,103 4,111 Current operating lease liabilities 12,683 7,191 Income taxes payable 24,729 6,768 Current borrowings — 28,000 Current contract liabilities 154,313 143,327 Total current liabilities 355,132 300,936 Non-current contract liabilities 27,654 21,081 Deferred income tax liabilities 990,461 1,145,408 Non-current operating lease liabilities 57,706 71,933 Non-current borrowings, net — 245,647 Other non-current liabilities 16,877 15,560 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value Authorized—600,000,000 shares Issued— 64,858,598 shares at March 31, 2023 and 64,425,378 shares at June 30, 2022 Outstanding— 64,858,598 shares at March 31, 2023 and 64,425,378 shares at June 30, 2022 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 13,188,678 13,107,570 Retained (deficit) earnings (68,707 ) 66,369 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (898 ) (4,588 ) Total stockholders’ equity 13,119,079 13,169,357 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,566,909 $ 14,969,922

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited in Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) $ (57,635 ) $ (3,280 ) $ (135,076 ) $ (15,242 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123,165 23,251 368,266 77,335 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 3,901 1,173 10,463 4,240 Net foreign currency (gain) losses (1,033 ) 2,752 3,711 5,765 Realized gain on settlement of foreign currency forward contracts (10,821 ) — (10,821 ) — Stock-based compensation 22,843 519 64,020 1,345 Deferred income taxes (49,661 ) (3,801 ) (156,046 ) (11,848 ) Provision for uncollectible receivables 716 810 3,944 852 Other non-cash operating activities 1,698 83 1,108 167 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 22,630 29,423 (11,060 ) (17,637 ) Contract assets 67,192 (1,735 ) (10,672 ) (14,769 ) Contract costs (1,810 ) — (5,357 ) — Lease liabilities (3,694 ) (1,335 ) (10,303 ) (3,146 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets (6,536 ) 505 27,641 (662 ) Liability from foreign currency forward contract 25,135 — 40,454 — Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities (10,548 ) 5,177 (12,038 ) (7,628 ) Contract liabilities 5,494 (9,437 ) 17,416 1,349 Net cash provided by operating activities 131,036 44,105 185,650 20,121 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (1,671 ) (442 ) (4,515 ) (3,831 ) Proceeds from settlement of foreign currency forward contracts 10,821 — 10,821 — Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired 2,449 — (72,498 ) (1,065 ) Payments for equity method investments (211 ) — (676 ) — Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (18 ) — (347 ) — Purchases of other assets (1,000 ) 4 (1,000 ) (287 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 10,370 (438 ) (68,215 ) (5,183 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares of common stock 5,937 — 31,542 — Payment of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock (2,708 ) — (14,406 ) — Deferred business acquisition payments — — (1,363 ) — Repayments of amounts borrowed under term loan (264,000 ) — (276,000 ) — Net transfers to Parent Company (35,621 ) (50,104 ) (5,749 ) (17,249 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — — (2,375 ) — Net cash (used in) financing activities (296,392 ) (50,104 ) (268,351 ) (17,249 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,366 ) (852 ) (12,073 ) (986 ) (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (159,352 ) (7,289 ) (162,989 ) (3,297 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 446,088 27,651 449,725 23,659 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 286,736 $ 20,362 $ 286,736 $ 20,362

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations and Cash Flows (Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total expenses GAAP total expenses (a) $ 308,351 $ 87,344 $ 912,585 $ 260,272 Less: Stock-based compensation (b) (22,843 ) (519 ) (64,020 ) (1,345 ) Amortization of intangibles (c) (121,639 ) (22,397 ) (363,960 ) (73,382 ) Acquisition and integration planning related fees (761 ) — (7,030 ) (54 ) Non-GAAP total expenses $ 163,108 $ 64,428 $ 477,575 $ 185,491 Income from operations GAAP (loss) from operations $ (78,473 ) $ (2,743 ) $ (189,050 ) $ (16,881 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 22,843 519 64,020 1,345 Amortization of intangibles (c) 121,639 22,397 363,960 73,382 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 761 — 7,030 54 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 66,770 $ 20,173 $ 245,960 $ 57,900 Net income GAAP net (loss) $ (57,635 ) $ (3,280 ) $ (135,076 ) $ (15,242 ) Plus (less): Stock-based compensation (b) 22,843 519 64,020 1,345 Amortization of intangibles (c) 121,639 22,397 363,960 73,382 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 761 — 7,030 54 Unrealized loss on foreign currency forward contract 25,135 — 40,454 — Realized gain on foreign currency forward contract (10,821 ) — (10,821 ) — Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (d) (32,776 ) (5,209 ) (95,666 ) (17,252 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 69,146 $ 14,427 $ 233,901 $ 42,287 Diluted loss per share GAAP diluted (loss) per share $ (0.89 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (2.09 ) $ (0.42 ) Plus (less): Stock-based compensation (b) 0.35 0.01 0.98 0.04 Amortization of intangibles (c) 1.87 0.62 5.59 2.02 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 0.01 — 0.11 — Unrealized loss on foreign currency forward contract 0.39 — 0.62 — Realized gain on foreign currency forward contract (0.17 ) — (0.17 ) — Impact of diluted shares — — 0.02 — Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (d) (0.50 ) (0.14 ) (1.47 ) (0.48 ) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 1.06 $ 0.40 $ 3.59 $ 1.16 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted income per share 65,195 36,308 65,125 36,308

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Free Cash Flow (1) Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 131,036 $ 44,105 $ 185,650 $ 20,121 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (1,671 ) (442 ) (4,515 ) (3,831 ) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (18 ) — (347 ) — Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 129,347 $ 43,663 $ 180,788 $ 16,290 (1) Effective January 1, 2023, we no longer exclude acquisition and integration planning related payments from our computation of free cash flow. Free cash flow for all prior periods presented has been revised to the current period computation methodology.

(a) GAAP total expenses Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total costs of revenue $ 93,799 $ 43,801 $ 278,027 $ 128,898 Total operating expenses 214,552 43,543 634,558 131,374 GAAP total expenses $ 308,351 $ 87,344 $ 912,585 $ 260,272

(b) Stock-based compensation expense was as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of license and solutions $ 832 $ — $ 2,752 $ — Cost of maintenance 427 — 1,462 — Cost of services and other 599 — 1,457 — Selling and marketing 3,695 — 10,886 — Research and development 5,972 — 13,831 — General and administrative 11,318 519 33,632 1,345 Total stock-based compensation $ 22,843 $ 519 $ 64,020 $ 1,345

(c) Amortization of intangible assets was as follows: Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of license and solutions $ 48,035 $ 13,192 $ 143,377 $ 39,577 Selling and marketing 73,604 9,205 220,583 33,805 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 121,639 $ 22,397 $ 363,960 $ 73,382

(d) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, is calculated utilizing the Company’s combined US federal and state statutory tax rate as following: Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. Statutory Rate 21.79 % 22.73 % 21.79 % 23.07 %

Contacts

Media

Len Dieterle



Aspen Technology



+1 781-221-4291



len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investors

Brian Denyeau



ICR for Aspen Technology



+1 646-277-1251



brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

