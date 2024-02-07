Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced financial results for its second quarter in fiscal 2024, ended December 31, 2023.

“AspenTech had a solid second quarter with strong demand for our products and solutions,” commented Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech. “We continue to see numerous growth opportunities in asset-intensive industries as they navigate the energy transition and focus on efficiencies and sustainability use cases. In particular, with DGM, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on the unprecedented investment cycle to expand and upgrade the grid globally.”

“We continue to see resilient demand and meaningful pipeline growth across most end markets as we move into the second half of our fiscal year. We remain confident in our outlook for fiscal 2024, and we are reaffirming our ACV growth target of at least 11.5 percent,” concluded Pietri.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Recent Business Highlights

Annual contract value 1 (“ACV”) was $914.1 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, increasing 9.6% year over year and 1.8% quarter over quarter. This result reflects the delay of a customer agreement that was scheduled to renew in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and reduced ACV growth by approximately 0.6 points. AspenTech now expects this customer renewal to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, with a corresponding benefit to ACV growth.

Cash flow from operations was $29.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $49.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Free cash flow2 was $29.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $47.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Summary of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

AspenTech’s total revenue was $257.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 and included the following:

License and solutions revenue , which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI) revenue where software, hardware and professional services are recognized as one performance obligation, was $152.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $149.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI) revenue where software, hardware and professional services are recognized as one performance obligation, was $152.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $149.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Maintenance revenue , which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $85.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $78.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

, which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $85.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $78.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Services and other revenue, which represents the portion of customer agreements related to professional services and training services, was $19.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $14.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Loss from operations was $49.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $59.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $88.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $86.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.

Net loss was $21.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $66.2 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. AspenTech has increased amortization of intangible assets following the close of its transaction with Emerson Electric Co. AspenTech expects its amortization of intangible assets to remain at higher levels for the next several years as the related asset balance is amortized over the respective expected useful lives of the intangible assets.

Non-GAAP net income was $87.8 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $22.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The year-over-year increase in non-GAAP net income was mainly due to the change in approach to computing AspenTech’s tax provision, which initially occurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $130.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $241.2 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents during this period was due to the impact of share repurchase activity under AspenTech’s $300.0 million share repurchase authorization (the “share repurchase authorization”) in the first half of fiscal 2024. Please see below for an update on the share repurchase authorization. Under its revolving credit facility, AspenTech had no borrowings and $197.4 million available as of December 31, 2023.

AspenTech generated $29.8 million in cash flow from operations and $29.2 million in free cash flow2 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $49.5 million in cash flow from operations and $47.8 million in free cash flow2 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The difference in free cash flow2 results between periods was mainly due to the variability of contract cycle renewals and billings between quarters as well as higher expenses and cash tax in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Recent Developments

Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

Effective January 1, 2024, Christopher Stagno was appointed to the position of Senior Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer of AspenTech, while AspenTech searches for a new permanent Chief Financial Officer following Chantelle Breithaupt’s previously announced resignation from the role, effective December 31, 2023. Mr. Stagno is an experienced financial executive with deep knowledge of AspenTech’s business and over 25 years of leadership in finance, including at various software companies.

Share Repurchase Authorization Update

AspenTech repurchased 375,041 shares for $72.1 million under its $300.0 million share repurchase authorization, announced on August 1, 2023, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. As of December 31, 2023, a total of 954,839 shares had been repurchased under the share repurchase authorization for $186.3 million, with the total remaining value being $113.7 million.

Fiscal Year 2024 Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, February 6, 2024, AspenTech is reaffirming its fiscal 2024 guidance and increasing its Non-GAAP net income per share guidance by $0.02 to reflect the impact of share repurchase activity in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. AspenTech’s fiscal 2024 guidance is as follows.

ACV 1 growth of at least 11.5% year-over-year

growth of at least 11.5% year-over-year GAAP operating cash flow of at least $378 million

Free cash flow 2 of at least $360 million

of at least $360 million Total bookings of at least $1.04 billion

Total revenue of at least $1.12 billion

GAAP total expense of approximately $1.22 billion

Non-GAAP total expense of approximately $675 million

GAAP operating loss at or better than $100 million

Non-GAAP operating income of at least $445 million

GAAP net loss at or better than $7 million

Non-GAAP net income of at least $424 million

GAAP net loss per share at or better than $0.11

Non-GAAP net income per share of at least $6.59

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause AspenTech’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call and Webcast

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters. A live webcast of the call will be available on AspenTech’s Investor Relations website, ir.aspentech.com, via its “Webcasts” page. To access the call by phone, please use the following registration link. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast also will be available for a limited time at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

AspenTech has provided an earnings presentation for its second quarter of fiscal 2024. AspenTech asks that shareholders refer to this presentation in conjunction with the conference call, which can be found at ir.aspentech.com.

Footnotes

AspenTech defines ACV as the estimate of the annual value of our portfolio of term license and software maintenance and support, or SMS, contracts, the annual value of SMS agreements purchased with perpetual licenses and the annual value of standalone SMS agreements purchased with certain legacy term license agreements, which have become an immaterial part of our business. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements and payments for capitalized computer software development costs. Effective January 1, 2023, AspenTech no longer excludes acquisition and integration planning related payments from its computation of free cash flow. Free cash flow for all prior periods presented has been revised to the current period computation.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties, and AspenTech undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our guidance for fiscal 2024, our expectations regarding cash collections, closing of customer renewals and completion of our share repurchase authorization. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “opportunity” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of our transaction with Emerson Electric Co.; risks resulting from our status as a controlled company; the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israeli-Hamas conflict; as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand (including related to the pandemic and adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries such as materially reduced spending budgets due to oil and gas price declines and volatility), pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, natural disasters, tariffs, sanctions, competitive and technological factors, and inflation; and others, as set forth in AspenTech’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The outlook contained herein represents AspenTech’s expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

© 2024 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, asset optimization and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks not owned by AspenTech are property of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the SEC. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing AspenTech’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of AspenTech’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing AspenTech’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track AspenTech’s business performance.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per share data) Revenue: License and solutions $ 152,463 $ 149,843 $ 301,111 $ 310,068 Maintenance 85,056 78,628 170,024 156,994 Services and other 19,644 14,367 35,336 26,595 Total revenue 257,163 242,838 506,471 493,657 Cost of revenue: License and solutions 67,326 70,833 138,903 140,346 Maintenance 10,647 9,567 20,848 18,784 Services and other 16,960 12,698 33,242 25,098 Total cost of revenue 94,933 93,098 192,993 184,228 Gross profit 162,230 149,740 313,478 309,429 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 122,240 117,951 244,618 236,225 Research and development 53,145 49,954 106,821 99,695 General and administrative 36,088 41,230 71,494 84,086 Total operating expenses 211,473 209,135 422,933 420,006 Loss from operations (49,243 ) (59,395 ) (109,455 ) (110,577 ) Other (expense) income, net (199 ) 38,643 (6,029 ) (19,989 ) Interest income, net 12,283 4,120 26,333 9,143 Loss before benefit for income taxes (37,159 ) (16,632 ) (89,151 ) (121,423 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (15,659 ) 49,565 (33,126 ) (43,982 ) Net loss $ (21,500 ) $ (66,197 ) $ (56,025 ) $ (77,441 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.34 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.20 ) Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.20 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,699 64,621 64,009 64,538 Diluted 63,699 64,621 64,009 64,538

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,753 $ 241,209 Accounts receivable, net 129,837 122,789 Current contract assets, net 357,847 367,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,314 27,728 Receivables from related parties 61,479 62,375 Prepaid income taxes 3,021 11,424 Total current assets 709,251 833,064 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 16,756 18,670 Goodwill 8,329,997 8,330,811 Intangible assets, net 4,428,636 4,659,657 Non-current contract assets, net 606,318 536,104 Contract costs 18,971 15,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,035 67,642 Deferred income tax assets 11,392 10,638 Other non-current assets 9,488 13,474 Total assets $ 14,227,844 $ 14,486,052 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,517 $ 20,299 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 81,059 99,526 Due to related parties 96,087 22,019 Current operating lease liabilities 13,810 12,928 Income taxes payable 28,988 46,205 Current contract liabilities 135,522 151,450 Total current liabilities 371,983 352,427 Non-current contract liabilities 35,036 30,103 Deferred income tax liabilities 867,927 957,911 Non-current operating lease liabilities 83,812 55,442 Other non-current liabilities 20,013 19,240 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value Authorized—600,000,000 shares Issued— 65,170,178 and 64,952,868 shares Outstanding— 63,620,668 and 64,465,242 shares 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 13,241,067 13,194,028 Accumulated deficit (97,416 ) (41,391 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,895 ) 2,436 Treasury stock, at cost — 1,549,510 and 487,626 shares of common stock (290,689 ) (84,150 ) Total stockholders’ equity 12,849,073 13,070,929 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,227,844 $ 14,486,052

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars in Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,500 ) $ (66,197 ) $ (56,025 ) $ (77,441 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123,167 122,556 246,386 245,102 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 3,370 3,271 6,932 6,562 Net foreign currency losses (gains) 274 (3,588 ) 6,168 4,744 Stock-based compensation 16,211 23,441 32,910 41,177 Deferred income taxes (43,130 ) (35,946 ) (94,210 ) (106,384 ) Provision for uncollectible receivables 1,597 (381 ) 3,385 3,228 Other non-cash operating activities (648 ) (3,820 ) (629 ) (593 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (40,126 ) (41,700 ) (10,709 ) (33,691 ) Contract assets (33,864 ) (9,507 ) (57,926 ) (77,864 ) Contract costs (1,896 ) (96 ) (3,059 ) (3,547 ) Lease liabilities (3,338 ) (4,949 ) (7,108 ) (6,609 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets (584 ) 81,184 (17,606 ) 34,177 Liability from foreign currency forward contract — (34,940 ) — 15,319 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities 4,523 11,983 9,258 (1,490 ) Contract liabilities 25,771 8,223 (10,959 ) 11,922 Net cash provided by operating activities 29,827 49,534 46,808 54,612 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (500 ) (1,523 ) (1,437 ) (2,844 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (8,273 ) (74,947 ) Payments for equity method investments (423 ) (465 ) (521 ) (465 ) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (131 ) (230 ) (131 ) (329 ) Payments for asset acquisitions — — (12,500 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,054 ) (2,218 ) (22,862 ) (78,585 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares of common stock 4,635 17,135 7,920 25,605 Repurchases of common stock (72,105 ) — (186,329 ) — Payment of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock (11,905 ) (8,276 ) (13,843 ) (11,698 ) Deferred business acquisition payments — — — (1,363 ) Repayments of amounts borrowed under term loan — (6,000 ) — (12,000 ) Net transfers from Parent Company 64,865 17,426 68,755 29,872 Payments of debt issuance costs — — — (2,375 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (14,510 ) 20,285 (123,497 ) 28,041 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,050 ) (3,970 ) (10,905 ) (7,705 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 10,213 63,631 (110,456 ) (3,637 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 120,540 382,457 241,209 449,725 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 130,753 $ 446,088 $ 130,753 $ 446,088

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations and Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Total expenses GAAP total expenses (a) $ 306,406 $ 302,233 $ 615,926 $ 604,234 Less: Stock-based compensation (b) (16,211 ) (23,441 ) (32,910 ) (41,177 ) Amortization of intangibles (c) (121,565 ) (121,161 ) (243,152 ) (242,321 ) Acquisition and integration planning related fees (125 ) (1,411 ) 130 (6,269 ) Non-GAAP total expenses $ 168,505 $ 156,220 $ 339,994 $ 314,467 (Loss) income from operations GAAP loss from operations $ (49,243 ) $ (59,395 ) $ (109,455 ) $ (110,577 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 16,211 23,441 32,910 41,177 Amortization of intangibles (c) 121,565 121,161 243,152 242,321 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 125 1,411 (130 ) 6,269 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 88,658 $ 86,618 $ 166,477 $ 179,190 Net (loss) income GAAP net loss $ (21,500 ) $ (66,197 ) $ (56,025 ) $ (77,441 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 16,211 23,441 32,910 41,177 Amortization of intangibles (c) 121,565 121,161 243,152 242,321 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 125 1,411 (130 ) 6,269 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency forward contract — (34,940 ) — 15,319 Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (d) (28,636 ) (22,075 ) (57,257 ) (62,591 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 87,765 $ 22,801 $ 162,650 $ 165,054 Diluted (loss) income per share GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.34 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (1.20 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 0.25 0.36 0.51 0.64 Amortization of intangibles (c) 1.90 1.87 3.78 3.75 Acquisition and integration planning related fees — 0.02 — 0.10 Unrealized loss on foreign currency forward contract — (0.54 ) — 0.24 Impact of diluted shares 0.01 — 0.01 — Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (d) (0.45 ) (0.34 ) (0.89 ) (0.97 ) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 1.37 $ 0.35 $ 2.53 $ 2.56 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted income per share 64,008 64,621 64,343 64,538 Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Free Cash Flow (2) Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 29,827 $ 49,534 $ 46,808 $ 54,612 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (500 ) (1,523 ) (1,437 ) (2,844 ) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (131 ) (230 ) (131 ) (329 ) Free cash flow (2) (non-GAAP) $ 29,196 $ 47,781 $ 45,240 $ 51,439 (a) GAAP total expenses Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total costs of revenue $ 94,933 $ 93,098 $ 192,993 $ 184,228 Total operating expenses 211,473 209,135 422,933 420,006 GAAP total expenses $ 306,406 $ 302,233 $ 615,926 $ 604,234 (b) Stock-based compensation expense was as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of license and solutions $ 602 $ 1,200 $ 1,282 $ 1,919 Cost of maintenance 729 474 1,217 1,035 Cost of services and other 360 428 858 858 Selling and marketing 2,707 3,826 5,649 7,191 Research and development 3,719 4,240 8,272 7,858 General and administrative 8,094 13,273 15,632 22,316 Total stock-based compensation $ 16,211 $ 23,441 $ 32,910 $ 41,177 (c) Amortization of intangible assets was as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of license and solutions $ 48,035 $ 47,671 $ 96,070 $ 95,342 Selling and marketing 73,530 73,490 147,082 146,979 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 121,565 $ 121,161 $ 243,152 $ 242,321 (d) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, is calculated utilizing the Company’s combined US federal and state statutory tax rate as following: Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. Statutory Rate 21.79 % 21.79 % 21.79 % 21.79 %

