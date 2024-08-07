Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (“AspenTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

“AspenTech’s fourth quarter results reflected excellent execution across all areas of our business,” commented Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech. “The strong performance of our DGM suite in the full year was a great demonstration of the significant growth opportunities in the utilities market and the benefit of our diversified end-market exposure.”

“In fiscal 2025, we are targeting another year of solid ACV growth, even as we manage through a dynamic macro environment. At the same time, we are focused on driving toward best-in-class profitability and plan to continue enhancing our productivity and efficiency. We believe this attractive combination of top-line growth and margin expansion can deliver significant value for our shareholders,” concluded Pietri.

Fiscal Year 2024 and Recent Business Highlights

Annual Contract Value 1 (“ACV”) was $968.4 million at the end of fiscal 2024, increasing 9.4% year over year and 3.5% quarter over quarter. This amount does not reflect the impact of the write-off related to the suspension of commercial activities in Russia described immediately below.

AspenTech has suspended all commercial activities in Russia following the recent announcement of expanded sanctions in the country. In connection with this decision, the Company has written-off approximately $35.5 million in ACV (the "Write-Off"), effective as of the end of fiscal 2024. Please see Recent Developments below for additional commentary. ACV was $932.9 million as of June 30, 2024, after reflecting the impact of the Write-Off. ACV increased 10.0% year over year in fiscal 2024 when adjusting to exclude Russia-based ACV in both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024.

(the “Write-Off”), effective as of the end of fiscal 2024. Please see Recent Developments below for additional commentary. ACV was $932.9 million as of June 30, 2024, after reflecting the impact of the Write-Off. ACV increased 10.0% year over year in fiscal 2024 when adjusting to exclude Russia-based ACV in both fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024. Cash flow from operations was $339.9 million in fiscal 2024, increasing 13.6% year over year. Free cash flow 2 was $335.3 million in fiscal 2024, increasing 14.7% year over year. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

was $335.3 million in fiscal 2024, increasing 14.7% year over year. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release. AspenTech’s Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase authorization of up to $100.0 million for fiscal 2025. AspenTech completed its previously announced $300.0 million share repurchase authorization (the “Fiscal 2024 Share Repurchase Authorization”) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Please see Recent Developments below for additional commentary.

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

AspenTech’s total revenue was $342.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and included the following:

License and solutions revenue , which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and Digital Grid Management (“DGM”) revenue where software, hardware and professional services are recognized as one performance obligation, was $231.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $222.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and Digital Grid Management (“DGM”) revenue where software, hardware and professional services are recognized as one performance obligation, was $231.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $222.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Maintenance revenue , which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $89.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $82.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

, which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $89.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $82.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Services and other revenue, which represents the portion of customer agreements related to professional services and training services, was $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $15.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income from operations was $39.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP income from operations was $173.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $148.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The year-over-year improvement in income from operations was mainly due to lower operating expenses and stock-based compensation.

Net income was $44.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $27.3 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. AspenTech has increased amortization of intangible assets following the close of its transaction with Emerson Electric Co. (”Emerson”) in May of 2022. AspenTech expects its amortization of intangible assets to remain at higher levels for the next several years as the related asset balance is amortized over the respective expected useful lives of the intangible assets.

Non-GAAP net income was $150.7 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $138.2 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The year-over-year increase in non-GAAP net income was mainly due to revenue growth combined with strong operating leverage.

AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $237.0 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $241.2 million as of June 30, 2023. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents during this period was primarily due to the impact of share repurchase activity under the Fiscal 2024 Share Repurchase Authorization. Under its revolving credit facility, AspenTech had no borrowings and $195.1 million available as of June 30, 2024. Please see Recent Developments below for updates on the Fiscal 2024 Share Repurchase Authorization and credit facility.

AspenTech generated $154.9 million in cash flow from operations and $153.0 million in free cash flow2 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $113.6 million in cash flow from operations and $111.5 million in free cash flow2 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Recent Developments

Russia Business Exit

In June 2024, the United States government announced new expanded sanctions that will prohibit certain commercial activities with customers in Russia. These expanded restrictions impact the sale, service, maintenance, and support (such as bug fixes and updates) of enterprise management software and design and manufacturing software in the Russian market. As a result, the Company recently suspended all commercial activities in Russia. This includes the discontinuation of the following activities: all commercial discussions with customers, initiating and/or processing renewals, providing proposals to customers or selling products or services to customers.

As a result of the sanctions and the decision to exit Russia, the Company has written-off certain assets that are related to operations in Russia and recorded a reduction of $35.5 million in Russia-based ACV1. ACV1 was $932.9 million as of June 30, 2024, after including the impact of the Write-Off. The impact of the additional sanctions was treated as a modification to existing contracts with customers in Russia in accordance with ASC Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The aggregate impact of the contract modification resulted in the reversal of $5.5 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. The remaining net accounts receivable balance associated with customers in Russia as of June 30, 2024, is not material. The Company also now classifies cash balances that are both held in Russia and in excess of what is estimated to be required to wind down operations in Russia in fiscal 2025 as restricted cash due to current restrictions impacting the Company’s ability to transfer funds from bank accounts located in Russia to other countries. As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s restricted cash held in Russia was $11.5 million, which is included within other non-current assets on the Company’s consolidated balance sheets.

Restructuring Charge

The Company implemented a workforce reduction of approximately 5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 as it continues to seek additional opportunities to streamline expenses and increase efficiencies. As a result, the Company expects to record restructuring expenses consisting primarily of severance expenses, one-time benefits and other contract termination costs during fiscal 2025. The Company is still assessing the full impact of these restructuring activities and currently estimates that the total restructuring expenses for fiscal 2025 for the recent workforce reductions will be between $7.0 million and $9.0 million. The Company expects the majority of these expenses to occur in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Share Repurchase Updates

AspenTech repurchased 277,913 shares for $56.9 million under its Fiscal 2024 Share Repurchase Authorization in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had completed its Fiscal 2024 Share Repurchase Authorization, repurchasing 1,520,993 shares in total in fiscal 2024. AspenTech’s Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase authorization, pursuant to which an aggregate amount of up to $100.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock may be repurchased by the Company in fiscal 2025.

Credit Agreement Renewal

On June 27, 2024 (the “Closing Date”), AspenTech entered into a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the “Credit Agreement”), with the lenders and issuing banks party thereto from time to time and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent. The Credit Agreement provides for a new revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with initial commitments in an aggregate principal amount of $200.0 million, which includes a $40.0 million sub-facility for letters of credit, to replace the Company’s previous revolving credit facility. The proceeds of the Credit Facility may be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Credit Facility is scheduled to terminate on June 27, 2029.

On the Closing Date, in connection with the entry into the Credit Agreement as described above, the Company terminated the then-existing Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of December 23, 2019 (as amended, restated, amended and restated, supplemented or otherwise modified prior to the Closing Date) with the lenders party thereto, the initial issuing banks party thereto and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent.

Fiscal Year 2025 Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 6, 2024, AspenTech is issuing the following guidance for fiscal 2025. Please note that the Company’s fiscal 2025 ACV1 guidance is based on an ACV1 balance of $932.9 million as of June 30, 2024, which reflects the impact of the Write-Off.

ACV 1 growth of ~9.0% year-over-year

growth of ~9.0% year-over-year GAAP operating cash flow of ~$357 million

Free cash flow 2 of ~$340 million

of ~$340 million Total bookings of ~$1.17 billion

Total revenue of ~$1.19 billion

GAAP total expense of ~$1.21 billion

Non-GAAP total expense of ~$675 million

GAAP operating loss of ~$24 million

Non-GAAP operating income of ~$514 million

GAAP net income of ~$52 million

Non-GAAP net income of ~$478 million

GAAP net income per share of ~$0.81

Non-GAAP net income per share of ~$7.47

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause AspenTech’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Conference Call and Webcast

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters. A live webcast of the call will be available on AspenTech’s Investor Relations website, http://ir.aspentech.com, via its “Webcasts” page. To access the call by phone, please use the registration link. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast also will be available for a limited time at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

AspenTech has provided an earnings presentation for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. AspenTech asks that shareholders refer to this presentation in conjunction with the conference call, which can be found at ir.aspentech.com.

Footnotes

AspenTech defines ACV as the estimate of the annual value of portfolio of term license and software maintenance and support (“SMS”) contracts, the annual value of SMS agreements purchased with perpetual licenses and the annual value of standalone SMS agreements purchased with certain legacy term license agreements, which have become an immaterial part of the Company’s business. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP metric that is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements and payments for capitalized computer software development costs. Effective January 1, 2023, AspenTech no longer excludes acquisition and integration planning related payments from its computation of free cash flow. Free cash flow for all prior periods presented has been revised to the current period computation.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through AspenTech’s unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties, and AspenTech undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, AspenTech’s guidance for fiscal 2025, expectations regarding cash collections, and completion of the new share repurchase authorization announced for fiscal 2025. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “opportunity” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction with Emerson; risks resulting from the Company’s status as a controlled company; the suspension of commercial activities in Russia and the scope, duration and ultimate impact of the Israeli-Hamas conflict; as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand (including adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries, such as materially reduced spending budgets due to oil and gas price declines and volatility), pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, natural disasters, tariffs, sanctions, competitive and technological factors, and inflation; and others, as set forth in AspenTech’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The outlook contained herein represents AspenTech’s expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

© 2024 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, asset optimization and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks not owned by AspenTech are property of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the SEC. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing AspenTech’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of AspenTech’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing AspenTech’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track AspenTech’s business performance.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Year Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Revenue: License and solutions $ 230,996 $ 222,825 $ 701,574 $ 669,185 Maintenance 89,171 82,634 345,451 316,911 Services and other 22,738 15,184 80,457 58,082 Total revenue 342,905 320,643 1,127,482 1,044,178 Cost of revenue: License and solutions 65,838 70,238 270,291 279,564 Maintenance 11,003 8,846 40,195 36,650 Services and other 19,800 16,478 72,090 57,375 Total cost of revenue 96,641 95,562 382,576 373,589 Gross profit 246,264 225,081 744,906 670,589 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 124,846 126,396 490,767 482,656 Research and development 49,959 55,606 206,114 209,347 General and administrative 32,250 37,094 137,565 161,651 Total operating expenses 207,055 219,096 834,446 853,654 Income (loss) from operations 39,209 5,985 (89,540 ) (183,065 ) Other (expense) income, net (461 ) 3,850 (8,478 ) (29,418 ) Interest income, net 14,127 12,807 54,183 31,917 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 52,875 22,642 (43,835 ) (180,566 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 8,177 (4,674 ) (34,064 ) (72,806 ) Net income (loss) $ 44,698 $ 27,316 $ (9,771 ) $ (107,760 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.42 $ (0.15 ) $ (1.67 ) Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.42 $ (0.15 ) $ (1.67 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 63,308 64,614 63,711 64,621 Diluted 63,619 64,943 63,711 64,621

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 2023 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 236,970 $ 241,209 Accounts receivable, net 115,533 122,789 Current contract assets, net 409,177 367,539 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,441 27,728 Receivables from related parties 78,483 62,375 Prepaid income taxes 8,462 11,424 Total current assets 876,066 833,064 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 17,389 18,670 Goodwill 8,328,201 8,330,811 Intangible assets, net 4,184,750 4,659,657 Non-current contract assets, net 515,106 536,104 Contract costs 24,903 15,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,034 67,642 Deferred income tax assets 6,989 10,638 Other non-current assets 22,269 13,474 Total assets $ 14,071,707 $ 14,486,052 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,099 $ 20,299 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 100,167 99,526 Due to related parties 47,449 22,019 Current operating lease liabilities 13,125 12,928 Income taxes payable 44,249 46,205 Current contract liabilities 124,312 151,450 Total current liabilities 337,401 352,427 Non-current contract liabilities 27,512 30,103 Deferred income tax liabilities 790,687 957,911 Non-current operating lease liabilities 84,875 55,442 Other non-current liabilities 18,377 19,240 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value—Authorized—600,000,000 shares Issued— 65,367,159 and 64,952,868 shares Outstanding— 63,251,495 and 64,465,242 shares 7 6 Additional paid-in capital 13,277,851 13,194,028 Accumulated deficit (51,162 ) (41,391 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (7,261 ) 2,436 Treasury stock, at cost- 2,115,664 and 487,626 shares of common stock (406,580 ) (84,150 ) Total stockholders’ equity 12,812,855 13,070,929 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,071,707 $ 14,486,052

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended



June 30, Year Ended



June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 44,698 $ 27,316 $ (9,771 ) $ (107,760 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123,215 123,153 493,009 491,419 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 4,761 3,406 16,073 13,869 Net foreign currency losses 904 368 9,142 4,079 Net realized loss on settlement of foreign currency forward contracts — 36,997 — 26,176 Stock-based compensation 11,494 20,830 57,311 84,850 Deferred income taxes (28,872 ) (36,880 ) (167,342 ) (192,926 ) Provision for uncollectible receivables (3,031 ) 3,883 6,238 7,827 Other non-cash operating activities 32 (1,336 ) 837 (228 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 27,841 (14,478 ) 4,918 (25,538 ) Contract assets (19,442 ) (10,986 ) (22,344 ) (21,658 ) Contract costs (3,982 ) (4,808 ) (9,186 ) (10,165 ) Lease liabilities (4,214 ) (3,352 ) (15,495 ) (13,655 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets (22,865 ) (20,016 ) (40,309 ) 7,625 Liability from foreign currency forward contract — (40,454 ) — — Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities 40,504 30,353 46,476 18,315 Contract liabilities (16,107 ) (437 ) (29,671 ) 16,979 Net cash provided by operating activities 154,936 113,559 339,886 299,209 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (1,853 ) (2,062 ) (4,432 ) (6,577 ) Net payments for settlement of foreign currency forward contracts — (36,997 ) — (26,176 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (8,273 ) (72,498 ) Payments for equity method investments (46 ) (24 ) (318 ) (700 ) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (52 ) (19 ) (183 ) (366 ) Payments for asset acquisitions — — (12,500 ) — Purchase of other assets — — — (1,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,951 ) (39,102 ) (25,706 ) (107,317 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares of common stock 10,593 5,194 25,807 36,736 Repurchases of common stock (56,934 ) (100,000 ) (300,000 ) (100,000 ) Payment of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock (3,370 ) (6,430 ) (20,380 ) (20,836 ) Deferred business acquisition payments — — — (1,363 ) Repayments of amounts borrowed under term loan — — — (276,000 ) Net transfers (to) from Parent Company (30,550 ) (14,184 ) 2,008 (19,933 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (1,708 ) — (1,708 ) (2,375 ) Net cash used in financing activities (81,969 ) (115,420 ) (294,273 ) (383,771 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and (140 ) (4,564 ) (12,648 ) (16,637 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 70,876 (45,527 ) 7,259 (208,516 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 177,592 286,736 241,209 449,725 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 248,468 $ 241,209 $ 248,468 $ 241,209 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 236,970 $ 241,209 $ 236,970 $ 241,209 Restricted cash in other non-current assets 11,498 — 11,498 — Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 248,468 $ 241,209 $ 248,468 $ 241,209

