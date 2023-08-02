Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023.

“The fourth quarter was a strong finish to an important year and showed benefits from our transformation efforts and learnings in fiscal 2023. We delivered a full year of double-digit ACV growth, ending above the midpoint of our guidance range. Demand in most of our end markets and geographies was strong in the quarter and throughout the year. This performance, during an unpredictable macro environment, validates the mission criticality of AspenTech solutions to our customers’ operations and strategic priorities,” said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech.

Fiscal Year 2023 Recent Business Highlights

Annual Contract Value 1 (“ACV”) was $884.9 million at the end of fiscal 2023, increasing 11.8% year over year and 3.5% quarter over quarter.

(“ACV”) was $884.9 million at the end of fiscal 2023, increasing 11.8% year over year and 3.5% quarter over quarter. Annual Spend for Heritage AspenTech 2 was $730.9 million at the end of fiscal 2023, increasing 8.5% year over year and 2.7% quarter over quarter.

was $730.9 million at the end of fiscal 2023, increasing 8.5% year over year and 2.7% quarter over quarter. Operating cash flow was $299.2 million for fiscal 2023.

Free cash flow 3 was $292.3 million for fiscal 2023.

was $292.3 million for fiscal 2023. AspenTech Board of Directors approved new $300.0 million share repurchase authorization for fiscal 2024; AspenTech set to complete previously announced $100.0 million accelerated share repurchase program in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results4, 5

AspenTech’s total revenue was $320.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and included the following:

License and solutions revenue , which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI) revenue where software and professional services are recognized as one performance obligation, was $222.8 million, compared to $179.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and Open Systems International, Inc. (OSI) revenue where software and professional services are recognized as one performance obligation, was $222.8 million, compared to $179.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Maintenance revenue , which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $82.6 million, compared to $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

, which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $82.6 million, compared to $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Services and other revenue was $15.2 million, compared to $9.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income from operations was $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to income from operations of $39.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net income was $27.3 million or $0.42 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to net income of $57.2 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. The Company has elevated amortization of intangible assets following the close of the transaction with Emerson. As a result, the Company expects its amortization of intangible assets to remain elevated for the next several years as the related asset balance is amortized over time.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $148.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $138.2 million, or $2.13 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. These non-GAAP results add back the impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, fees related to acquisitions and integration planning and realized and unrealized gains and losses in connection with derivatives on foreign currency forward contracts. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.

As of June 30, 2023, AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $241.2 million, no borrowings, and $193.1 million available on its revolving credit facility.

During the fourth quarter, AspenTech generated $113.6 million in cash flow from operations and $111.5 million in free cash flow3. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements and payments for capitalized computer software development costs. Free cash flow was below our guidance for fiscal 2023 due to lower-than-expected cash collections. AspenTech has already received a significant portion of these payments in July 2023.

Recent Developments

Micromine Transaction Update

AspenTech, in collaboration with Potentia, Micromine’s majority owner, has terminated its share sale agreement to acquire Micromine. AspenTech and Potentia were waiting to secure a final Russian regulatory approval as a condition to closing the transaction. As this process continued, the timing and requirements necessary to get this approval became increasingly unclear. This lack of clarity on the potential for, and timing of, a successful review led AspenTech and Potentia to this mutual course of action. AspenTech will not be paying any termination fee as part of this arrangement.

Share Repurchase Programs Update

AspenTech announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase authorization, through which the Company may repurchase up to $300 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in fiscal 2024. This authorization is in addition to the Company’s $100 million accelerated share repurchase program announced on May 5, 2023. The Company expects to complete the accelerated share repurchase program in its first quarter of fiscal 2024. Upon its completion, the Company will begin executing the $300 million share repurchase authorization.

Fiscal Year 2024 Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 1, 2023, AspenTech is issuing the following guidance for fiscal 2024.

ACV 1 growth of at least 11.5% year-over-year.

growth of at least 11.5% year-over-year. GAAP operating cash flow of at least $378 million

Free cash flow 3 of at least $360 million

of at least $360 million Total bookings of at least $1.04 billion

Total revenue of at least $1.12 billion

GAAP total expense of approximately $1.22 billion

Non-GAAP total expense of approximately $675 million

GAAP operating loss at or better than $100 million

Non-GAAP operating income of at least $445 million

GAAP net loss at or better than $7 million

Non-GAAP net income of at least $424 million

GAAP net loss per share at or better than $0.11

Non-GAAP net income per share of at least $6.51

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause AspenTech’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Footnotes

AspenTech defines ACV as the estimate of the annual value of our portfolio of term license and software maintenance and support, or SMS, contracts, the annual value of SMS agreements purchased with perpetual licenses and the annual value of standalone SMS agreements purchased with certain legacy term license agreements, which have become an immaterial part of our business. AspenTech defines Annual Spend for Heritage AspenTech as the annualized value of all term license and SMS contracts at the end of the quarter for the businesses other than OSI and Subsurface Science and Engineering (SSE). AspenTech will no longer disclose its Annual Spend metric starting in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Effective January 1, 2023, we no longer exclude acquisition and integration planning related payments from our computation of free cash flow. Free cash flow for all prior periods presented has been revised to the current period computation. As a result of the transaction between AspenTech and Emerson Electric Co. (“Emerson”), EmerSubCX, the subsidiary Emerson created as part of the transaction, became the surviving entity when the transaction closed on May 16, 2022. The comparable three-month period shown in the financial statements for fiscal 2022 reflects the full quarter results of the OSI and SSE businesses that were contributed to new AspenTech and the results of Heritage AspenTech for the period from May 16, 2022 to June 30, 2022. In addition, in conjunction with the closing of the transaction, EmerSubCX adjusted its fiscal year end from September 30 to June 30 to align with Heritage AspenTech’s fiscal year end. As a result, the financial results for fiscal 2022 are for the nine months from October 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and include the nine-month results of the OSI and SSE businesses Emerson contributed to new AspenTech and the results of Heritage AspenTech for the period from May 16, 2022 to June 30, 2022. Prior period financial information throughout this press release has been revised to conform with the current period presentation.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties, and AspenTech undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our guidance for fiscal 2024, our expectations regarding cash collections and completion of our accelerated share repurchase program. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “opportunity” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of our transaction with Emerson Electric Co.; risks resulting from our status as a controlled company; the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict; as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand (including related to the pandemic and adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries such as materially reduced spending budgets due to oil and gas price declines and volatility), pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, natural disasters, tariffs, sanctions, competitive and technological factors, and inflation; and others, as set forth in AspenTech’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The outlook contained herein represents AspenTech’s expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

© 2023 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, asset optimization and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing AspenTech’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of AspenTech’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing AspenTech’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track AspenTech’s business performance. None of these non-GAAP metrics should be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: License and solutions $ 222,825 $ 179,260 $ 669,185 $ 278,589 Maintenance 82,634 50,201 316,911 103,786 Services and other 15,184 9,459 58,082 22,921 Total revenue 320,643 238,920 1,044,178 405,296 Cost of revenue: License and solutions 70,238 56,491 279,564 125,258 Maintenance 8,846 6,660 36,650 15,030 Services and other 16,478 7,867 57,375 16,108 Total cost of revenue 95,562 71,018 373,589 156,396 Gross profit 225,081 167,902 670,589 248,900 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 126,396 71,569 482,656 108,463 Research and development 55,606 33,440 209,347 64,285 General and administrative 37,094 23,703 161,651 39,878 Restructuring costs — 36 — 117 Total operating expenses 219,096 128,748 853,654 212,743 Income (loss) from operations 5,985 39,154 (183,065 ) 36,157 Other income (expense), net 3,850 4,414 (29,418 ) 310 Interest income, net 12,807 3,542 31,917 3,494 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 22,642 47,110 (180,566 ) 39,961 (Benefit) for income taxes (4,674 ) (10,076 ) (72,806 ) (13,185 ) Net income (loss) $ 27,316 $ 57,186 $ (107,760 ) $ 53,146 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 1.14 $ (1.67 ) $ 1.30 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 1.13 $ (1.67 ) $ 1.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 64,614 50,179 64,621 40,931 Diluted 64,943 50,406 64,621 41,008

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) June 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,209 $ 449,725 Accounts receivable, net 122,789 111,027 Current contract assets, net 367,539 428,833 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,728 23,461 Receivables from related parties 62,375 16,941 Prepaid income taxes 11,424 17,503 Total current assets 833,064 1,047,490 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 18,670 17,148 Goodwill 8,330,811 8,266,809 Intangible assets, net 4,659,657 5,112,781 Non-current contract assets, net 536,104 428,232 Contract costs 15,992 5,473 Operating lease right-of-use assets 67,642 78,286 Deferred tax assets 10,638 4,937 Other non-current assets 13,474 8,766 Total assets $ 14,486,052 $ 14,969,922 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,299 $ 21,416 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 99,526 90,123 Due to related parties 22,019 4,111 Current operating lease liabilities 12,928 7,191 Income taxes payable 46,205 6,768 Current borrowings — 28,000 Current contract liabilities 151,450 143,327 Total current liabilities 352,427 300,936 Non-current contract liabilities 30,103 21,081 Deferred income tax liabilities 957,911 1,145,408 Non-current operating lease liabilities 55,442 71,933 Non-current borrowings, net — 245,647 Other non-current liabilities 19,240 15,560 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, 0.0001 par value—Authorized—600,000,000 shares

Issued— 64,952,868 shares at June 30, 2023 and 64,425,378 shares at June 30, 2022

Outstanding— 64,465,242 shares at June 30, 2023 and 64,425,378 shares at June 30, 2022 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 13,194,028 13,107,570 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (41,391 ) 66,369 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,436 (4,588 ) Treasury stock, at cost- 487,626 shares of common stock at June 30, 2023 and none at June 30, 2022 (84,150 ) — Total stockholders’ equity 13,070,929 13,169,357 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,486,052 $ 14,969,922

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited in Thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 27,316 $ 57,186 $ (107,760 ) $ 53,146 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123,153 73,015 491,419 119,930 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 3,406 3,387 13,869 5,915 Net foreign currency losses (gains) 368 (4,533 ) 4,079 (306 ) Net realized loss on settlement of foreign currency forward contracts 36,997 — 26,176 — Stock-based compensation 20,830 14,786 84,850 15,763 Deferred income taxes (36,880 ) (72,865 ) (192,926 ) (79,021 ) Provision for uncollectible receivables 3,883 (54 ) 7,827 794 Other non-cash operating activities (1,336 ) 123 (228 ) 228 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,478 ) 13,206 (25,538 ) 11,204 Contract assets (10,986 ) (68,129 ) (21,658 ) (78,122 ) Contract costs (4,808 ) (4,992 ) (10,165 ) (4,992 ) Lease liabilities (3,352 ) (2,833 ) (13,655 ) (5,558 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets (20,016 ) (6,303 ) 7,625 (8,776 ) Liability from foreign currency forward contract (40,454 ) — — — Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities 30,353 (18,280 ) 18,315 (23,674 ) Contract liabilities (437 ) 15,942 16,979 22,431 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 113,559 (344 ) 299,209 28,962 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (2,062 ) (982 ) (6,577 ) (2,263 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 36 — 91 Net payments for settlement of foreign currency forward contracts (36,997 ) — (26,176 ) — Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (5,571,931 ) (72,498 ) (5,571,931 ) Payments for equity method investments (24 ) (24 ) (700 ) (24 ) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (19 ) (508 ) (366 ) (508 ) Purchase of other assets — (553 ) (1,000 ) (553 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (39,102 ) (5,573,962 ) (107,317 ) (5,575,188 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares of common stock 5,194 5,701 36,736 5,702 Repurchases of common stock (100,000 ) — (100,000 ) — Payment of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock (6,430 ) (1,676 ) (20,836 ) (1,676 ) Deferred business acquisition payments — (1,200 ) (1,363 ) (1,200 ) Repayments of amounts borrowed under term loan — (6,000 ) (276,000 ) (6,000 ) Net transfers (to) from Parent Company (14,184 ) 6,004,439 (19,933 ) 5,971,995 Payments of debt issuance costs — — (2,375 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (115,420 ) 6,001,264 (383,771 ) 5,968,821 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,564 ) 2,405 (16,637 ) 1,417 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (45,527 ) 429,363 (208,516 ) 424,012 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 286,736 20,362 449,725 25,713 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 241,209 $ 449,725 $ 241,209 $ 449,725

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations and Cash Flows

(Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, Nine Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total expenses GAAP total expenses (a) $ 314,658 $ 199,766 $ 1,227,243 $ 369,139 Less: Stock-based compensation (b) (20,830 ) (14,786 ) (84,850 ) (15,763 ) Amortization of intangibles (c) (121,526 ) (71,342 ) (485,486 ) (116,743 ) Acquisition and integration planning related fees (526 ) (3,749 ) (7,556 ) (3,749 ) Non-GAAP total expenses $ 171,776 $ 109,889 $ 649,351 $ 232,884 Income from operations GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 5,985 $ 39,154 $ (183,065 ) $ 36,157 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 20,830 14,786 84,850 15,763 Amortization of intangibles (c) 121,526 71,342 485,486 116,743 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 526 3,749 7,556 3,749 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 148,867 $ 129,031 $ 394,827 $ 172,412 Net income GAAP net income (loss) $ 27,316 $ 57,186 $ (107,760 ) $ 53,146 Plus (less): Stock-based compensation (b) 20,830 14,786 84,850 15,763 Amortization of intangibles (c) 121,526 71,342 485,486 116,743 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 526 3,749 7,556 3,749 Unrealized (gain) on foreign currency forward contract (40,454 ) — — — Realized loss on foreign currency forward contract 36,997 — 26,176 — Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (d) (28,565 ) (18,295 ) (124,231 ) (28,316 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 138,176 $ 128,768 $ 372,077 $ 161,085 Diluted income per share GAAP diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.42 $ 1.13 $ (1.67 ) $ 1.30 Plus (less): Stock-based compensation (b) 0.32 0.29 1.30 0.38 Amortization of intangibles (c) 1.87 1.42 7.46 2.85 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 0.01 0.07 0.12 0.09 Unrealized (gain) on foreign currency forward contract (0.62 ) — — — Realized loss on foreign currency forward contract 0.57 — 0.40 — Impact of diluted shares — — 0.02 — Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (d) (0.44 ) (0.36 ) (1.91 ) (0.69 ) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 2.13 $ 2.55 $ 5.72 $ 3.93 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted income per share 64,943 50,406 65,094 41,008

