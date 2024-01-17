Aspen Technology Announces Date of Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Home Business Wire Aspen Technology Announces Date of Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Release,...
BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024, ended December 31, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters. A live webcast of the call will be available on AspenTech’s Investor Relations website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, via its “Webcasts” page. Please use the following registration link to access the call by phone. We encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to avoid delays. A replay of the webcast also will be available for a limited time at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in asset-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2024 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, the Aspen leaf logo, Aspen, Aspen HYSYS and Aspen PIMS are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

