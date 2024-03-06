Asia Pacific Enterprises Will Increase Public Cloud Storage Spend and Capacity in 2024, While Embracing Opportunities for AI/ML Adoption

99% of APAC respondents believe their organization will adopt, or will plan to adopt AI/ML applications and services within the next 12 months

93% of APAC organizations will increase the amount of data they store in the public cloud in 2024, as the region continues to embrace cloud infrastructure services

90% of APAC organizations will increase their public cloud storage budgets in 2024, driven by business transformation initiatives and growing data security requirements

APAC respondents rank sustainability as one of their top considerations for choosing a cloud storage provider

Across APAC, the #1 priorities driving AI/ML adoption are operational improvements and efficiencies; and to accelerate product innovation and development

BOSTON & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asia-Pacific organizations are increasing their investments in public cloud storage to drive infrastructure migration, cloud modernization, and new data security and recovery requirements. According to the 2024 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index, 93% of APAC organizations expect to increase the amount of data they store in the public cloud in 2024, up 8% from last year. Commissioned by Wasabi Technologies, the hot cloud storage company, and conducted by Vanson Bourne, the Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index uncovers the changing attitudes toward public cloud storage adoption, the factors that influence storage buying decisions, and the top priorities when it comes to budget, capacity, vendor selection, billing, features and satisfaction.

The 2024 Cloud Storage Index shows 47% of respondent’s cloud storage bills are allocated to various data operations and retrieval fees. APAC enterprises are no exception, with a similar proportion of billing allocated to fees. Japan and Australia indicated an even higher proportional mix of fees, at 50%. Nevertheless, countries across the APAC region continue to increase their budgets and the amount of data they store in the cloud to support new IT initiatives like cloud infrastructure migration and modernization, and to enhance backup, recovery, and other data security requirements.





Japan is planning for continued investments in cloud storage, despite an unfavorable mix of spending on storage-related data fees

94% of Japan respondents say they will increase the amount of data they store in the public cloud in 2024, a slightly higher rate than the global average of 93%

However, a large proportion of storage spending in Japan goes to storage fees, not storage capacity. Japan organizations say half their cloud storage bill (50%) is consumed by storage fees like data operations, retrieval, transfer, and egress

These fees are part of the reason why 55% of Japan organizations say they exceeded their budgeted spend on cloud storage

When asked about AI/ML initiatives, generative AI ranked #1 among Japan as the leading workload planned for deployment, or currently deployed

When asked about the top priorities driving AI/ML adoption in 2024, Japan respondents ranked accelerating innovation and development cycles for existing products/services and improving customer facing product/services as their top drivers

Thinking specifically about storage-related AI/ML challenges, Japan ranked unpredictable storage cost patterns (e.g., egress fees, data access fees), as a leading concern

“ Despite many organizations struggling to control cloud costs due to complex and ubiquitous fee structures, we’re still seeing continued growth and adoption across the APAC region, particularly in Japan,” said Andrew Smith, senior manager of strategy and market intelligence at Wasabi Technologies, and a former IDC analyst. “ 44% of APAC respondents we surveyed consider their organization’s IT services adoption strategy to be ‘cloud-first,’ indicating they will continue to prioritize cloud services adoption over any alternative requiring owned or on-premises infrastructure.”

100% of Australia respondents say their organization will adopt, or will plan to adopt AI/ML applications or services within the next 12 months

89% of Australia respondents say they expect to increase the amount of data their organization stores in the public cloud in 2024. This is slightly below the APAC average of 93%, but still an impressively high result

83% of Australian respondents say they expect their organization’s public cloud storage budget to increase in 2024

Similar to Japan, Australia also has a slightly higher proportional mix of spending on fees, with respondents saying 50% of their cloud storage budget is allocated to fees. This unfavorable mix is likely part of the reason why 50% of Australian respondents say their organization exceeded budgeted spend on cloud storage last year

All of our Australia respondents (100%) say their organization is adopting or planning to adopt some form of AI/ML application or service within the next 12 months. Certainly, this indicates an eager willingness to expand AI/ML solutions and strategies in Australia, but this endeavor won’t come without infrastructure-related challenges. Specifically, Australia respondents indicated a high rate of concern with addressing new data backup, protection and recovery requirements associated with AI/ML adoption

Singapore prioritizes IT cloud services sustainability, and looks to drive operational improvements through AI/ML solution adoption

For the second year in a row, Singapore ranked sustainability (in terms of infrastructure architecture, service provider initiatives/commitments, or built-in tools for things like carbon footprint calculation) as the #1 most important consideration when it comes to choosing a cloud storage provider/service

Singapore indicates a lower proportional mix of cloud storage fees (with only 44% of billing allocated to fees, on average). However, counterintuitively, Singapore indicated the highest rate of budget excess among all countries surveyed; with 66% of Singapore respondents saying their organization exceeded budgeted spend on cloud storage in 2023

Singapore ranked operational improvements as the #1 driver for AI/ML implementation, and chose AI/ML solutions for security and compliance (e.g., advanced anomaly detection) as the top workload their organization has implemented or is planning to implement solutions for

“ It comes as no surprise that APAC followed suit with the global trend that ranked AI/ML incorporation as a top priority,” said Michael King, VP & GM, Asia Pacific and Japan, Wasabi Technologies. “ Enterprises are realizing that to maintain a competitive edge, they must find new and innovative ways to deploy AI capabilities, both for internal processes and as offerings to customers. That is why many are looking to increase their storage amount to host the mountain of data that is necessary to run AI/ML applications that have become so critical.”

Additional APAC markets (India & South Korea) indicate even higher rates of cloud storage capacity and budget growth, and are prioritizing unique use cases when it comes to AI/ML adoption

This year the Cloud Storage Index included respondents from India and South Korea in order to gain perspective and understanding on high-growth markets within the larger APAC region

96% of respondents across both India and South Korea indicate their organization will increase the amount of data stored in the public cloud in 2024

Similarly, 96% of South Korea respondents say their organization will increase public cloud storage budgets in 2024 (compared to 90% in India)

India and South Korea both ranked “ accelerating innovation and development cycles for existing products/services” as the leading driver of AI/ML solution adoption. In terms of planned and implemented AI/ML workloads, India ranked computer vision (inclusive of a range of image and video processing or recognition) as a leading use case, and South Korea identified gaming applications (including 3D rendering) as one of its top 3 workloads driving AI/ML adoption, higher than any other country surveyed

To read the 2024 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index in its entirety, please visit here.

Methodology

Wasabi commissioned independent market research agency Vanson Bourne to conduct research into cloud storage. The study surveyed 1,200 IT decision makers who had at least some involvement in or responsibility for public cloud storage purchases in their organization. The research took place in November and December 2023 from organizations with more than 100 employees across all public and private sectors. All interviews were conducted using a rigorous multi-level screening process to ensure that only suitable candidates were given the opportunity to participate.

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data with no complex tiers or egress or API fees, while delivering predictable costs that save money and industry leading security and performance businesses can count on. Trusted by customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins.

