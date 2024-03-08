Asha Therapeutics to Present at AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference and Announces Clinical Development Plan for Lead Programs Anticipated to Enter Clinical Trials this Year and Welcomes Two New SAB Members





CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asha Therapeutics (Asha), (www.ashatherapeutics.com), a life sciences company, is leveraging its revolutionary PRISM™ drug design technology to create novel medicines to restore normal biology and provide functional cures for many difficult to treat diseases with a high unmet medical need. Unlike current technologies, PRISM™ designs new medicines one atom at a time, creating the optimal drug with a robust efficacy and safety profile for the target of interest, and does so in a matter of weeks compared with the multi-year traditional drug discovery process.

Asha announced today that the company’s Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Bradlee Heckmann, Ph.D., will be presenting breakthrough efficacy and safety data for their lead first-in-class ASHA-091 program with indications in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Disease at the AD/PD™ 2024 International Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, March 5-9, 2024. Dr. Heckmann’s presentation is titled ASHA-091: Novel Pharmacological Targeting of Mitochondrial Dysfunction to Ameliorate Parkinson’s & Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology.

ASHA-091 restores normal mitochondrial function and has demonstrated disease modifying efficacy as a functional cure in preclinical disease models. The company anticipates the transition of its ASHA-091 program into clinical trials by late 2024.

In preparation for clinical transition, Asha has appointed Dr. Michael Gold and Dr. Allan Levey to their Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Gold is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with experiences as a Chief Medical Officer for Neumora, Vice President, Therapeutic Head CNS Development at AbbVie, Vice President Global Therapeutic Area, CNS at UCB, and additional leadership positions at GSK, Johnson & Johnson, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr. Gold earned his BS (Chemistry), MS (Mathematics and Computer Science) and MD degrees at the University of Miami, completed his Neurology training at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York and then completed a fellowship in Behavioral Neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine.

Dr. Allan Levey is an internationally recognized expert in neurodegenerative disorders and clinical neurologist. He is a professor in the Department of Neurology at Emory University’s School of Medicine, as well as the director of Emory’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. He has secondary faculty appointments in the Departments of Pharmacology, Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Dr. Levey’s work has contributed to understanding the brain systems and mechanisms involved in disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, as well as in identifying molecular targets for new therapeutic strategies. He has more than 250 research publications and his recognitions include the Derek Denny-Brown Neurological Scholar Award from the American Neurological Association, the Heikkila Research Scholar Award from the National Parkinson Foundation, the Health Advancement Research Award from Community Health Charities and the Team Hope Award for Medical Leadership from the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. In addition, he was inducted into the Johns Hopkins Society of Scholars.

“We are excited to welcome Drs. Gold and Levey as members of our Scientific Advisory Board. Their expertise comes at a pivotal moment for Asha as we transition our first-in-class lead programs designed using our PRISM™ technology to clinical trials. Drs. Gold and Levey bring extensive clinical, scientific, and pharma experience that will facilitate our transition to a clinical-stage company and most importantly bring Asha’s disease modifying medicines to patients with neurological and oncological diseases in need of effective therapies,” commented Dr. Bradlee Heckmann, Ph.D., Asha’s Chief Scientific Officer & Scientific Co-founder.

About Asha Therapeutics: Asha Therapeutics (www.ashatherapeutics.com) is a life sciences company at the forefront of a new era of precision drug design, leveraging the power of its proprietary PRISM™ technology to custom design de novo compounds to create curative therapeutics for diseases with high unmet medical need across multiple clinical areas including neurology, oncology, and infectious disease.

Asha’s lead therapeutic programs, ASHA-624 and ASHA-091 with indications in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s Disease and Parkinson’s Disease, are expected to enter clinical trials by late 2024 and are disease modifying therapeutics.

