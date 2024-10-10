Home Business Wire ASGN Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$asgn–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it will host its third quarter 2024 conference call on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company’s financial results and prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.


The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13748597. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET October 23, 2024, until November 6, 2024. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13748597. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, visit us at www.asgn.com.

Contacts

Kimberly Esterkin

Vice President, Investor Relations

Kimberly.Esterkin@asgn.com

