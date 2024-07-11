ASGN Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$asgn #earnings–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2024 conference call on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company’s financial results and prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.





The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13746773. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET July 24, 2024, until August 7, 2024. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13746773. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, visit us at www.asgn.com.

Contacts

Kimberly Esterkin



Vice President, Investor Relations



Kimberly.Esterkin@asgn.com