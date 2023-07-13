<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
ASGN Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.


The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13739307. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET July 26, 2023 until August 9, 2023. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13739307. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at www.asgn.com.

Kimberly Esterkin

Vice President, Investor Relations

Kimberly.Esterkin@asgn.com

