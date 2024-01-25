ASGN Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Home Business Wire ASGN Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference...
RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.


The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13742642. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET February 7, 2024 until February 21, 2024. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13742642. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, visit us at www.asgn.com.

Contacts

Kimberly Esterkin

Vice President, Investor Relations

Kimberly.Esterkin@asgn.com

