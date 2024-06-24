ASGN Releases 2023 Environmental Social Governance Report

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$asgn #corporategovernace–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors, today announced the release of its fifth annual Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report.





“At ASGN, we recognize our responsibility to create positive impacts for our stakeholders, our communities, and our planet,” said Ted Hanson, ASGN’s Chief Executive Officer. “Through a Company-wide effort, we continued to evolve our ESG program in 2023, making great progress against our goals. In the past year, we submitted our near-term by 2030 emissions reduction target and our net-zero by 2050 target to the Science Based Targets initiative for official alignment. We also achieved the rigorous ISO 14001 Certification of ASGN’s Headquarters, affirming our compliance with the international standard for environmental management systems.”

Mr. Hanson continued, “Our team is the driving force behind our success, and, in 2023, we established a Company-wide Mentorship Program as well as a Culture and Inclusion Council, each fostering belonging across our organization. In addition, we remain committed to responsible business practices. During the year, we began our first Enterprise Risk Management assessment and established an Enterprise Security Council that unites cybersecurity professionals across our brands. In the spirit of continuous improvement, in 2024, we will collaborate with all our stakeholders, working in partnership to drive a more sustainable future together.”

For more information about ASGN’s sustainability achievements and to view the Company’s 2023 ESG Report please visit asgn.com/sustainability.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance. All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. For a full list of risks and discussion of forward-looking statements, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Contacts

Kimberly Esterkin



Vice President, Investor Relations



kimberly.esterkin@asgn.com