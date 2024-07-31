ASGN Incorporated Announces Participation in Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions across the commercial and government sectors, announced today the Company’s participation in Canaccord Genuity’s 44th Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston on Tuesday, August 13. Ted Hanson, CEO, is scheduled to present at 12 p.m. ET and will participate in investor meetings throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live, and a link to the live event and replay will be made available on the Investors’ section of ASGN’s website at investors.asgn.com.





About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

