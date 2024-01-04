Ascendiant Capital Markets Maintains Buy Rating for Knightscope Raises Per Share Price Target to $4.00

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KSCP #SecurityRobot—Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that Ascendiant Capital Markets LLC (“Ascendiant”) released its latest report maintaining a buy rating for Knightscope shares and has revised its price target upward to $4.00 per share from $3.75 per share.









Ascendiant has conducted extensive research and analysis stating, “The company’s solid execution and sales wins drove strong [Q3] revenue growth. We believe strong growth over the next year and AI assets to drive stock much higher.”

Ascendiant is an investment banking and equity research firm focusing on high-growth sectors, with expertise in technology, healthcare, and other emerging industries. It has not received compensation for advisory or investment banking services from the Company in the past 12 months.

“Valuation attractive: We are maintaining our BUY rating, but raising our 12-month price target to $4.00 from $3.75, based on a NPV analysis, representing significant upside from the current share price. We believe this valuation appropriately balances out the company’s high risks with its high growth prospects and large upside opportunities.” – Ascendiant

Investors, analysts, and members of the media are encouraged to review the research report here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

