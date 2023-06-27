Ascendant Capital Engages American Elm Distribution Partners for Preferred Share Offering

The Preferred Shares private offering is designed specifically for Registered Investment Advisors and Family Offices who are seeking exposure for their clients to a differentiated alternative asset class.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Elm Distribution Partners, LLC (“American Elm”) has been engaged by Ascendant Capital (“Ascendant”), a Cayman based company, to distribute a new round of Preferred Shares designed to further expand Ascendant’s reinsurance business and its unique investment diversification strategy amongst investors. Ascendant Capital reinsures MYGA and FIA annuity policies issued by U.S. insurance companies.

Reinsurance companies have gained prominence over the last two decades for the role they play in the insurance industry. By assuming a portion of the policies to reduce exposure to the insurance company, they are supporting growth, mitigating risk, and providing stability.

“American Elm is excited for the opportunity to distribute preferred shares in a reinsurance company whose unique investment strategy can be a great diversification tool for investment allocators,” commented Carmine Cozelino, President of American Elm Distribution Partners, LLC.

“We are delighted to be working with American Elm during this exciting stage of our growth. We believe this environment presents attractive opportunities to expand Ascendant’s footprint and continue to build on our track record,” commented Erik Fell, Chief Executive Officer of Ascendant Capital.

About Ascendant Capital

Ascendant Capital operates an annuity reinsurance business that is domiciled in the Cayman Islands and serves primary insurers in the United States. Ascendant reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities (“MYGA”) and individual fixed index annuity (“FIA”) policies, sold in the United States. Ascendant’s investment strategy combines the benefits of traditional fixed income assets with measured exposure to digital assets and companies providing services or infrastructure to the blockchain industry.

About American Elm

American Elm Distribution Partners is a managing broker-dealer and multi-product platform raising capital in the retail marketplace. American Elm’s mission is to create and distribute innovative alternative investments with the goal of providing more diversified investment solutions. American Elm Advisors, an affiliated company, offers compliance and distribution consulting services to insurance companies, broker-dealers, and registered investment advisors.

