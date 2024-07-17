AscellaHealth Releases Q2 2024 Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digest™: Increased Approvals Signal Growing Demand and Utilization of Specialty Pharmaceuticals

BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AscellaHealth, a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance the quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions, today released its latest Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digest™, the industry’s most comprehensive quarterly resource of new, pending and upcoming specialty and rare disease drug launches, cell and gene therapies (CGT), biosimilars and generics. This complimentary digital publication provides timely product updates to support the specialty drug market needs of stakeholders and decision-makers.









“The Q2 2024 Digest indicates a notable increase in specialty drug approvals and the introduction of additional cell and gene therapies compared to the previous quarter,” says Andy Szczotka, PharmD, chief pharmacy officer, AscellaHealth. “This upward trend underscores the growing demand for specialty medications and highlights the essential role of AscellaHealth in addressing the needs of millions of individuals worldwide who are affected by complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases.”

This vast compilation of industry pipeline information exemplifies our commitment to being at the forefront of disseminating and sharing knowledge, providing valuable insights and data to support our partners, clients and the entire specialty pharmaceutical ecosystem.

“Recognized as an important resource for the industry, The Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digest™ captures key data demonstrating the rapid growth of the specialty pharmaceutical market,” states Dea Belazi, CEO, AscellaHealth. “As the number of approved drugs rises, so does the need for specialized care and innovative solutions to ensure patient access and adherence to treatment. These trends largely account for the growth of AscellaHealth as a single-source industry partner, providing end-to-end, global solutions which result in the streamlined commercialization of specialty drugs, cost savings for clients and an optimal treatment journey for patients and caregivers.”

AscellaHealth streamlines the pathway to successful drug commercialization and enhanced access by offering innovative solutions across the entire product lifecycle and care continuum. With a comprehensive suite of services, AscellaHealth guides life sciences clients through every stage of the commercialization process, from clinical trials and approval to transitioning patients onto approved therapies.

Access the latest Specialty & Rare Pipeline Digest™ here.

About AscellaHealth LLC



AscellaHealth is a global partner that delivers proven end-to-end solutions to both life sciences and healthcare companies to enhance quality of life for patients with complex, chronic conditions. A dedicated team gets critical healthcare products from manufacturers to patients while ensuring an efficient flow of funds between payers and pharma. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

Contacts

Media:

Nicole Dufour



CPR Communications



ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54