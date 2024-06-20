ASAPP Named a Leader in Digital Customer Interaction Solutions by Top Independent Research Firm

Research firm calls ASAPP “this market’s undisputed leader in AI-led innovation”

The Forrester report, which cited ASAPP as “this market’s undisputed leader in AI-led innovation,” evaluated the 11 most significant providers of digital customer interaction solutions against 34 criteria.

The ASAPP Messaging solution received the highest possible scores across 16 criteria, including innovation, adoption, and pricing and transparency.

According to the Forrester report, “ASAPP has built a strong reputation through its deep AI research and contributions to the AI research community. With the rise of genAI, ASAPP has confidently asserted its vision as ‘generative AI for contact centers.’ Its solutions lead the market in innovation, and Forrester has previously applauded ASAPP’s commitment to user research, which is instrumental in driving adoption.”

The report gives this conclusion to readers: “ASAPP is the right choice for large enterprises seeking a strong partner with a combination of market-leading AI and deep expertise in digital messaging operations.”

ASAPP Messaging is an AI-native digital contact center solution for customer experience. It includes both customer-facing chat technology and technology to support chat agents. It also enables deep insights with integrated out-of-the-box dashboards, analytics via structured data, and easy transcript exploration via a search and filtering feature.

“We founded ASAPP based on a fierce commitment to the user experience and a world-class AI research team,” said Gustavo Sapoznik, ASAPP’s founder and CEO. “Since our founding, we’ve remained exclusively focused on giving contact centers an alternative that finally solves their top challenge of driving digital adoption, while simultaneously improving customer satisfaction and increasing agent productivity.”

The Forrester report explains why digital customer interaction solutions are so critical for contact centers today: “Businesses have long dreamed of a single platform that streamlines operations, unifies analytics, and simplifies procurement. Customers want seamless continuity across the multiple digital channels that they flip between throughout the day. But until now, ‘omnichannel’ solutions have focused primarily on back-end integration. Enter a set of DCIS vendors that are reimagining contact center operations in a way that respects the strengths and limitations of digital channels and also recognizes how customers use them today.”

Download The Forrester Wave™: Digital Customer Interaction Solutions, Q2 2024 here.

Learn more about ASAPP Messaging here.

About ASAPP

ASAPP is a research-focused artificial intelligence cloud provider founded in 2014 with the mission of elevating human performance through the power of generative AI. Its comprehensive suite of native AI cloud applications helps contact centers transform the customer experience by improving automation, increasing agent productivity, and uncovering deep business insights. The company, which is backed by more than 60 patents and a who’s who leadership team of tech luminaries, has helped some of the largest enterprises in the world transform their customer experience and drive economic impact by solving their most complex data problems. ASAPP is a winner of Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 AI Excellence Award and was named among Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Best Workplaces. To learn more about ASAPP, visit www.asapp.com.

